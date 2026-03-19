Class and Modesty: The Newest Artist to the Spotlight, Olivia Dean

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is no doubt that the United Kingdom is known to be home for people who are insanely talented, like: Harry Styles, George Michael, Queen, The Beatles, and the list goes on. Like so many other iconic artists that are from the U.K., Olivia Dean’s one of the newest artists that we are loving at the moment! Born in 1999, she’s a woman with so many achievements and talents. As of right now, she has a lot to offer, having a pretty good and solid discography and not only attending, but performing at the Grammys, where she also won the award for Best New Artist.

Dean currently has two EPs, titled OK Love You Bye (2019) and Growth (2021), and a debut album titled Messy (2023). This year she released her sophomore album titled The Art Of Loving (2025), it received so many good reviews and TikTok did its work by making this album so trendy, not just because of its aesthetic and pleasing concept, but due to the music quality being a slow jazz with a mixture of both class and elegance.

As for this new current era, Dean’s sense of style plays a key role in her artistic identity. Her fashion choices are often described as effortlessly beautiful, favoring classic silhouettes, soft tailoring, and neutral tones. She draws inspiration from vintage fashion, creating looks that feel timeless, rather than just what’s trending. This understated approach mirrors her music as calm, refined, and emotionally grounded. Dean’s elegance lies in the way she is so simple and authentic, proving that subtlety can be just as powerful.

Olivia Dean has big potential to inspire other musicians to rebrand into a concept never seen before. I especially like that she uses her platform to speak up about current issues, just like when she won the grammy award for Best New Artist, where she took the opportunity to say, “I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated. We’re nothing without each other.” Simply amazing to use her big moment to speak about the current issues the world is facing. Her ability to combine meaningful messages and talk about these issues while keeping her classiness is what makes Dean stand out among many new artists today. Instead of focusing only on popularity or trends, she prioritizes authenticity and emotional connection with her audience and fandom.

One great example of the kind of artist that is Olivia Dean would be when she discovered that Ticketmaster was selling tickets for her tour at an overly expensive price and she spoke out about the situation. She reacted the way many would believe an artist should when they learn their tickets are being overpriced; calling out Ticketmaster to do better.

Not only that, but Dean’s bravery was also shown through the effort she made to fight for fair and reasonable prices for her fans. She even described the ticketing business as “exploitative” and “filled with inequality.” Because of this, she worked hard to refund fans who had paid inflated prices in order to help keep live music affordable. Nowadays, not everyone is able to afford to attend a concert, yet music is meant to be for everyone.

In closing, Olivia Dean represents a new generation of artists who value authenticity, talent, and purpose. Through her music, style, and willingness to speak up she shows that artists can use their platform to inspire and support their fans. As her career continues to grow, Dean is proving that meaningful music and genuine artistry can still have a powerful impact.