Can Fashion Forgive? John Galliano and an Industry’s Uncomfortable Legacy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Met Gala is one of the biggest and highest honors in the fashion industry, representing fashion through history and cultural prestige. Famous and up-and-coming fashion designers dress up celebrities according to the theme of the year, in order to showcase one of their most amazing designs.

A Brief Summary of his life, John Galliano

John Galliano is a famous British fashion designer, known for designing at top fashion houses like Christian Dior, Maison Margiela, and Givenchy. Mostly known for historically inspired and accomplished fashion, presented through dramatic narrative. Attracting young clientele with his haute couture and ready-to-go fashion lines. As well, he was appointed as designer in chief for Dior in 1996. Like other designers, he had a few setbacks with situations, like a bankruptcy in 1994, where he was quickly saved by a New York bank investor. Which resulted in Galliano being appointed to replace Hubert de Givenchy (founder of the house Givenchy). This became an opportunity to show the world his works on his ball gowns, and bowed dresses. In 1995, he won British Designer of the Year. The following year, he was appointed as designer in chief for Dior. During this time he left his role in Givenchy and was replaced by the famous designer, Alexander McQueen.

A Scandal that Marked his Life

In 2011, Galliano was involved in a huge scandal that resulted in him getting fired from Dior. The scandal was a resurfaced video of him saying antisemitic remarks at a bar in Paris. He was later found guilty by the French court. The court convicted him of public insults based on race and religion, ordering him to pay 6,000 euros in fines. The €6,000 fine itself was suspended, but he was ordered to cover €16,500 in legal costs plus symbolic €1 payments.

Even his legion of honor that he had in 2009, was revoked. In 2012, Galliano was sent to rehab for his addiction to alcohol and drugs. Later on, Galliano apologized for the comments he made but, he was shunned from the fashion world for quite some time. He did some other collabs throughout his career, such as with Oscar de la Renta in 2013, but his fame wasn’t the same. He was later on appointed at Maison Martin Margiela, as creative director, until 2024.

The Met Gala and Fashion’s Elite

Why does the fashion industry continue to give controversial figures a place at the table?

The Met Gala has a huge importance as a charity benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, annually generating millions of dollars. The Costume Institute is the only curatorial department at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is considered to entirely fund its own operations. The Gala provides the core capital required for archival preservation, new acquisitions, and extensive fashion history on-display.

Fashion has a habit of turning designers into legends. Over time, their names become larger than the clothes they created, becoming symbols of an era, a movement, or an entire vision of beauty. The industry preserves their work through archives, exhibitions, fashion houses, magazines, and even in celebrity culture, allowing certain designers to remain influential long after their season has passed, in order to remain tribute to their most important collections. But, that admiration can create an uncomfortable separation between the designer’s creative legacy and the person behind it.

John Galliano embodies that contradiction. His theatrical collections, historical references, and extraordinary craftsmanship helped establish him as one of fashion’s most influential designers. Even after his public downfall, his creative reputation did not simply disappear. His later return to fashion demonstrated just how difficult it could be for the industry to let go of a designer, who is considered a creative genius. In an industry that values reinvention and legendary status, Galliano’s story raises an uncomfortable question; when fashion chooses to preserve a designer’s legacy, is it still preserving the art, or the person who created it?

This past Summer , the Met Gala announced that its prestigious Spring 2027 Costume Institute exhibition and Met Gala theme would honor Galliano with the title, John Galliano: Horizons. The criticism received wasn’t the one that the Met Gala expected.The community and public officials didn’t like it at all. Galliano quickly stepped back from this project. Later on, the Met Gala stated that the exhibition was cancelled and that they would announce a new theme, selected at a later date. Galliano stated on his instagram: “After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time.”

Can Fashion Forgive?

On one hand, people can change. Galliano faced consequences, apologized, rebuilt his career, and demonstrated years of creative work after his scandal. On the other hand, forgiveness doesn’t erase harm; and continuing to celebrate someone’s work can feel like minimizing what happened.

Does redemption mean that we should welcome someone back or simply acknowledge that they have changed while continuing to remember what they did?

Can fashion forgive John Galliano, or has it simply decided that his talent is too important to forget?