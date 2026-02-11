Bullseye: Your Perspective as Their Ultimate Target

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone could be anything. But under what standards is someone considered good? — And for what, specifically?

By now, everything’s been discussed before. The weather, fashion, politics, and anything that makes it to the news. Anything meant to be displayed before your eyes has its own purpose. Of course, everyone knows that. But where is the line drawn between what’s theirs and ours? History has documented it, art has depicted it, and humans have made it possible to live in two worlds simultaneously. It really seems that anything is possible these days.

Here are three books that might answer some of these questions:

1. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius

“The world is nothing but change. Our life is only perception.” In Marcus Aurelius book Meditations, this philosophy is explored. Beyond his life lessons, motivations, and most desires, he identifies what really builds up a person’s life. But what does this look like? It looks like the first thing you do in the morning after waking up. The job’s okay, but the coffee’s better. You might not have a degree, but you’re still great. Chores are done, but there’s no feeling of accomplishment. The house is messy, work is going well, and somehow there’s still a void where feeling good should be. You’re human before you work for someone else, so why does it feel the other way around? Look around. What’s on the news?

Ten years ago, people would have died to go outside; now they don’t. Those with power know that. And what do they do? They create new hobbies for you and promote a lazy lifestyle that everyone wants. They are destroying the old entertainment industry only to shape it just for you.

2. Brave New World by Aldous Huxley

This story takes place in a dystopian world where humans are created through Bokanovsky’s in vitro cloning process. They are not only born there but also conditioned to have a specific aptitude. As a result, they will eventually fall into a single category that determines their role in society. Some are intelligent enough to be leaders. As well as the ones who are not, so that they can work for others.

As part of their personality development, infants are trained to perceive the world in particular ways. For instance, infants are given flowers and at the same time scared by loud noises. This way, they will not only fear beautiful things but also despise them. Following that scene, the company’s director talks about marketing strategies. He discusses how advertising about traveling to other countries and promoting better lifestyles could encourage individuals to purchase airline tickets. It prompts the target to question their current life situation. It leads them to believe that leaving their country is going to fix their state of mind…

3. The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger

The author’s first and last book, published in 1951, explores the world through the eyes of teenager Holden Caulfield. His story was banned for its satirical portrayal of society. Remember, if it’s too real, it could trigger some thinking, and they don’t want that.

Some might consider this book hard to read, since Holden primarily complains throughout every page about the weather, politics, art, and love. But that’s the whole point of it. It takes the reader back to a time in their life where emotions burst like an explosion. It resembles the feeling of being mature enough to find out that the sweet old man next door used to beat up his wife back in the day. No one said anything, no one called the cops. Yet, you can’t understand. Why are they still dancing, swinging, and singing over a blood-soaked dress? And they’ll tell you that money and kids are tying the knots.

It is very interesting to look at these books, read an old newspaper, and compare them with today’s world. For centuries, many things have remained the same in some way. If you think about it. Humans are addicted to building and destroying constantly. They chase a non-existent perception programmed by someone else. This is what ultimately drives them crazy. This is what they want.