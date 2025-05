BIRRETE DE GRADUACIÓN: IDEAS CREATIVAS PARA COLEGIALES EN APURO

Rachel S. Pérez Aquino is the whimsical writer for Her Campus at UPRM chapter, her works strongly focused on culture, art, self-expression, spirituality and mental health. As a writer, she wants to advocate for resistance in challenging times, inspire people to be true to themselves, speak out on underrated themes and give an alternative twist on trending topics. Beyond Her Campus, she serves as spokesperson for the Alliance of Emotional Intelligence UPRM and is a member of UPRM chapters in the International Honor Society in Psychology (Psi Chi), Active Minds and Association of Women in Politics. Originally from Lares, Puerto Rico, she is currently a third-year undergraduate student, majoring in Psychology with a curricular sequence in Human Welfare. Academia aside, Rachel loves watching movies, writing novels, listening to music (she’s a huge Muse fan), drawing, painting, collecting crystals (her favorite’s labradorite) and experimenting with her aesthetics. She also enjoys watching video essays and voice acting on social media. Cinema and daydreaming are her safe haven, always with stories wandering inside her head but taking too long to write them down, like a good Pisces. Moreover, her geek media interests extend to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blue Eye Samurai, Legos, Studio Ghibli, Marvel (mostly Spider-Man or X-Men related), DC Comics… you can get the idea. Through her prose flavored with sugar and spice and sazón once or twice, blending her passion for art and her dedication to psychology, Rachel looks forward to creating a space for people to embrace and heal their inner selves.