This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few months ago, while working on some assignments, I found myself searching for something to keep me entertained in the background. Usually, this means putting on a random YouTube video or a messy reality TV show. However, I was getting bored of the same routine, so I decided to switch things up. Before this, I wasn’t much of a movie watcher, so what began as an attempt to catch up on popular films I had heard name-dropped here and there quickly turned into an Old Hollywood marathon.

First up was Singin’ in the Rain. Unfortunately, the boomers might be right when they say they don’t make things like they used to. The loud use of colors is simply mesmerizing; the sets and fashion are absolutely divine. The cast is genuinely stacked with superhumans; their performances and melodies are as beautiful as they are complicated. It was impossible to look away; I felt like a female bird being charmed by a colorful mate.

After exploring the Technicolor world of musicals, I ventured into the dramatic world of Bette Davis, eager to see what all the fuss was about. Little did I know that this would cement my obsession with classic cinema. Old dramas have a way of pulling you into their stories. You cannot look away for even a second without missing an important detail. When a drama is especially good, you’ll find yourself on the edge of your seat as some of Hollywood’s most legendary and beautiful performers deliver their lines under the most perfectly melodramatic lighting imaginable.

Additionally, unlike musicals, which can sometimes feel repetitive, finding a good classic drama is relatively easy. Many of the films we recognize by name, such as “Casablanca” and “A Streetcar Named Desire,” along with legendary performers like the aforementioned Bette Davis, have stood the test of time for a reason. They live up to the hype and deserve every bit of their reputation! More often than not, old dramas prioritized exploring the human experience over simple entertainment. They delved into complex emotions, relationships, and the less glamorous aspects of society, making them more intricate than films of other genres.

Despite everything these films have to offer, Old Hollywood is often pushed aside because it is seen as outdated, overly theatrical, repetitive, or problematic. While some of these criticisms are certainly justified, I don’t believe that age or flamboyance should automatically be treated as flaws. Rather, they should be embraced. Without these qualities, Old Hollywood simply wouldn’t be as unique or charming!

One particularly good period of movies to explore is the Pre-Code Era. Pre-Code films often explored heavy subjects and the complexities of human nature with a level of creativity and intellectualism commonly associated with present cinema. The Motion Picture Production Code, commonly known as the Hays Code, was a set of moral guidelines that Hollywood studios officially adopted around 1933. It placed severe restrictions on what filmmakers could portray, including sex, profanity, ridicule of the clergy, nudity, drug use, crime, interracial relationships, divorce, infidelity, and homosexuality. Stories that challenged conventional society were either censored, rewritten, or discouraged altogether. In my opinion, these restrictive codes negatively affected the quality of films. Taking away creative freedom pushed many filmmakers toward repetitive storylines, bland characters, predictable endings, and familiar tropes.

Because of this, another common criticism is that classic cinema can feel repetitive. There seem to be endless Westerns, historical court dramas, and terrible rom-com musicals. However, finding a good classic film is often simply a matter of knowing where to look. Much like modern cinema, not every old movie is a masterpiece, and not every film has aged particularly well. Beyond sloppy storytelling, many films contain racial stereotypes, misogyny, and other representations that can be VERY difficult to watch.

Honestly, though, aside from a few Google searches, once you become familiar with recurring formulas, tropes, actors, and even directors, navigating the world of classic movies becomes much easier. For example, as a proud movie skipper, I always make a point of reading film descriptions and warnings before deciding what to watch. I don’t even give popular films like Gone with the Wind a chance when they’re infamous for romanticizing dark historical eras and perpetuating harmful stereotypes. Not every film deserves your attention simply because it’s famous, old, or has historical value.

Here is my personal list of tropes to look out for when trying to weed out bad or uncomfortable movies:

Any movie whose main storyline revolves around a white protagonist encountering an “exotic” culture. Think cowboys versus Native Americans, and the “Dragon Lady” stereotype. Any movie that stars a damsel in distress. More likely than not, the damsel will have no ambitions or traits of her own because her only purpose is to make her man look cool. Romantic musicals or movies about independent, outspoken women that involve them being “tamed” or “saved” by their male love interest. Movies that romantically portray old Southern life. For the sake of the plot, they eliminate or neglect the harsh realities of the South, especially on plantations. These films also frequently rely on harmful racial stereotypes, such as the “Tom” and “Mammy” stereotypes. Films starring or featuring animals, and yes, even when the plot sounds fantastic, because it is likely the animals were injured, mistreated, or placed in dangerous situations during production. It’s hard to enjoy these films without wondering about the unsettling things that may have happened behind the scenes. Movies starring children are another category I tend to avoid for similar reasons. The chances of encountering an uncomfortable plot are unfortunately high, and the possibility of exploitation behind the scenes makes the viewing experience even more uncomfortable.

Just because Old Hollywood was filled with beautiful art and glamour doesn’t mean we should overlook its very real problems. The same can be said vice versa: just because it has problems doesn’t mean we should disregard its value altogether. There is so much to enjoy and appreciate!

Ultimately, exploring Old Hollywood is not about looking impressive on Letterboxd or checking films off a list. It’s about enjoying yourself and discovering new things. You don’t have to watch every film, acknowledge every genre, or force yourself through a movie. Be curious, do a little digging, and don’t be afraid to skip a few, and you’ll find yourself falling in love with Old Hollywood films too!