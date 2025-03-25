7 Practical Things I Can’t Live Without as a UPRM Student (Trust Me, You’ll Need Them Too)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a UPRM college student, I’ve come across a few items that have made my life so much easier. These might not be your typical recommendations, but they work and they’re definitely worth considering. These are my unusual, yet practical picks that make my life as a student even better:

Ember Mug If you’re the type of student who enjoys sipping on a warm drink while studying, but often get so caught up in your work that it ends up cold hours later, the Ember Mug will be a game-changer for you. No more sad, lukewarm coffee or tea during those long study sessions! It keeps your beverage at your ideal temperature for hours so you can enjoy it just the way you like it. The best part? The mug connects to your phone via Bluetooth, allowing you to adjust it to your preferred temperature easily through the app. Trust me, this mug is totally worth the investment. My older brother gifted it to me, and he’s a former UPRM student— if anyone knows about powering through study sessions, it’s him. Chic & Comfortable loungewear Whether you’re logging into an online class, taking a quick nap, or running errands, a set of chic and comfortable loungewear is a must. You’ll still look put together effortlessly, no matter where you’re going. A matching set always makes you feel a bit more dressed up, making it perfect for stepping out to meet a friend for coffee or staying in to do chores. Bonus points for versatility! Pair it with some cute gold earrings, bracelets, and stylish sunglasses to elevate the look. Portable Automatic Tire Inflator Tired of the hassle of using an air pump at gas stations? Dealing with the struggle of looking for coins, and the awkward running around the car with the air hose (embarrassing, I know…). The smart solution is to invest in a portable automatic tire inflator. It’s a lifesaver, not just for college students, but for any car owner. You can top off your tires anytime, anywhere— just plug it into your car’s 12V outlet, and you’re good to go! hand sanitizer College life means you’re constantly on the move between crowded campus spaces, sitting on desks, public transportation, and more. That’s when hand sanitizer comes in clutch. It’s an effective way to keep your hands fresh and germ-free on the go. It especially comes in handy when there’s no soap in the bathrooms. A small, cute bottle that fits in your bag is always good for those “oops” moments. Plus, you’ll never regret having it when you need it the most (we’ve all been there). That’s why hand sanitizer is an absolute key item to keep in your bag for hygiene and peace of mind. sleep headphones/headband As someone who needs ASMR to sleep, I used to wake up tangled in wires or frustrated with wireless earbuds that slip out while you’re tossing and turning in bed. Relaxation is key for a good night’s sleep, and sleep headphones are a great option. These aren’t your typical headphones; they’re designed like a soft headband, making them comfortable and gentle on your ears. You can even pull the headband down to cover your eyes, creating a cozy, distraction-free environment that’s ideal for bedtime. They’re not only great for sleeping, but also ideal for everyday use since they won’t cause discomfort in your ears or head. Reusable water bottle Staying hydrated is key to staying energized and focused. I honestly don’t know where I would be without my hot pink Stanley or periwinkle Hydroflask. A reusable, insulated water bottle not only keeps your water cold for hours (or your drinks warm if that’s your preference) but also cuts down on plastic waste, making it eco-friendly. Plus, it’s the perfect way to stay refreshed throughout the day. Pre-sorted hamper basket College life is all about convenience, so when I found the pre-sorted hamper basket, I knew it would make laundry day much easier. With separate sections labeled for dark, light, and colors, you can toss your clothes in without worrying about sorting them later. It saves you time and effort, making it practical for busy people who don’t want to spend extra time on washing clothes. It’s especially useful for students living in dorms who need to travel home on weekends. Take the stress out of doing laundry with no more scrambling to separate your clothes beforehand!



These items weren’t just picked at random— they’ve been incredibly practical for me, saving me stress and effort, and I hope they serve you just as well as they have for me. Once you try them, you’ll wonder how you ever went without them!