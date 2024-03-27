2024 Election – A First-Time Voter’s Guide in Puerto Rico

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter.

For most, our first time in a voting booth coincides with our college experience, and the process can feel daunting and intimidating. Follow this guide to navigate this election year with ease and make sure our voices are heard!

Gather the required documents and prerequisites before registering.

In Puerto Rico, some of these guidelines include:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be domiciled on the island

Be 18 years of age or older by the time election day rolls around

Not be judicially incapacitated

Documents needed for registering:

If born in Puerto Rico:

Valid picture ID

The last 4 digits of Social Security Number

If born in the United States or in other territories

Birth certificate, passport card, or passport of the United States of America

Valid picture ID issued by the municipality, federal government, or state

The last 4 digits of your Social Security Number

If born outside of Puerto Rico or the U.S

Valid U.S passport, Certificate of Naturalization, Birth Certificate, Certificate of Citizenship or US citizen Identification Card

Valid picture ID issued by the municipality, federal government, or state

The last 4 digits of your Social Security Number

Visit the CEE website if you have any specific questions.

Where to Register?

The Electronic Registration System is a new system from the CEE, where the elector may use to perform their electoral transactions electronically, in real time, and from anywhere.

You can also visit the Office of Permanent Registration which are located in 12 different regions around the island, including: Aguadilla, Aibonito, Arecibo, Bayamón, Caguas, Ceiba, Guayama, Humacao, Mayagüez, Ponce, San Juan, and Utuado.

Find out more information on the official CEE website.

Important Deadlines to keep track of

April 13th, 2024: General Registration of Electors closes for primaries.

April 18th, 2024: Request for absentee ballot for primaries

June 2nd, 2024: Primaries

September 21st, 2024: Request for absentee ballot for the general election

October 6th, 2024: General Registration of Electors closes for the general election

November 5th, 2024: General election day (9:00 am – 5:00 pm)

Additional dates and details are available here.

Understand our Political System

Puerto Rico is currently a Representative Democracy, meaning that the government is elected by its citizens. On the day of the general elections, voters choose their governor for a four-year term; representatives of the Legislative Assembly; a mayor and other elected officials for each of their municipalities, and a Resident Commissioner.

Make Informed Decisions:

Research Candidates and Political Parties

Read up on those who interest you the most

Keep up with news and political debates

What to Expect on Election Day

Elections are traditionally held in public schools and voters are instructed to attend a specific school near their municipality. Voters must check in upon arrival to validate their eligibility to vote at the specific voting location. They are then given a ballot to cast their votes for candidates, as well as referendums. Voters are instructed to go into a private polling station to cast their ballot. After polls close, the Puerto Rico State Elections Commission begins counting the votes. Preliminary results are announced soon after, but the final results take more time, in order to certify accuracy and integrity.