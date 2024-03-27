Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
ballot box
ballot box
Photo by Element5 Digital from Unsplash
Career > Her20s

2024 Election – A First-Time Voter’s Guide in Puerto Rico

Updated Published
Patricia Sanchez
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter.

For most, our first time in a voting booth coincides with our college experience, and the process can feel daunting and intimidating. Follow this guide to navigate this election year with ease and make sure our voices are heard!

  1. Gather the required documents and prerequisites before registering. 

In Puerto Rico, some of these guidelines include: 

  • Be a U.S. citizen 
  • Be domiciled on the island
  • Be 18 years of age or older by the time election day rolls around
  • Not be judicially incapacitated

Documents needed for registering:

If born in Puerto Rico:

  • Valid picture ID 
  • The last 4 digits of Social Security Number

If born in the United States or in other territories

  • Birth certificate, passport card, or passport of the United States of America
  • Valid picture ID issued by the municipality, federal government, or state 
  • The last 4 digits of your Social Security Number

If born outside of Puerto Rico or the U.S

  • Valid U.S passport, Certificate of Naturalization, Birth Certificate, Certificate of Citizenship or US citizen Identification Card 
  • Valid picture ID issued by the municipality, federal government, or state 
  • The last 4 digits of your Social Security Number

Visit the CEE website if you have any specific questions. 

  1. Where to Register?
  • The Electronic Registration System is a new system from the CEE, where the elector may use to perform their electoral transactions electronically, in real time, and from anywhere. 
  • You can also visit the Office of Permanent Registration which are located in 12 different regions around the island, including: Aguadilla, Aibonito, Arecibo, Bayamón, Caguas, Ceiba, Guayama, Humacao, Mayagüez, Ponce, San Juan, and Utuado. 

Find out more information on the official CEE website.

  1. Important Deadlines to keep track of
  • April 13th, 2024: General Registration of Electors closes for primaries. 
  • April 18th, 2024: Request for absentee ballot for primaries
  • June 2nd, 2024: Primaries 
  • September 21st, 2024: Request for absentee ballot for the general election
  • October 6th, 2024: General Registration of Electors closes for the general election
  • November 5th, 2024: General election day (9:00 am – 5:00 pm)

Additional dates and details are available here.  

  1. Understand our Political System 

Puerto Rico is currently a Representative Democracy, meaning that the government is elected by its citizens. On the day of the general elections, voters choose their governor for a four-year term; representatives of the Legislative Assembly; a mayor and other elected officials for each of their municipalities, and a Resident Commissioner. 

  1. Make Informed Decisions: 
  • Research Candidates and Political Parties 
  • Read up on those who interest you the most
  • Keep up with news and political debates 
  1. What to Expect on Election Day 

Elections are traditionally held in public schools and voters are instructed to attend a specific school near their municipality. Voters must check in upon arrival to validate their eligibility to vote at the specific voting location. They are then given a ballot to cast their votes for candidates, as well as referendums. Voters are instructed to go into a private polling station to cast their ballot. After polls close, the Puerto Rico State Elections Commission begins counting the votes. Preliminary results are announced soon after, but the final results take more time, in order to certify accuracy and integrity. 

  1. Congratulations on casting your first vote!
Patricia Sánchez is a writer for Her Campus at the Mayagüez Chapter. Currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in Political Science, she brings her passion for writing to cover diverse topics. Patricia is deeply involved on campus, participating in what others may describe as too many extracurriculars, but the sense of importance and friendships she has gained throughout those experiences are invaluable to her. In addition to her role at Her Campus, Patricia serves as a Functional Diversity Student Assistant at the OSEIRUM office at the university. Her writing extends beyond the campus, as she has a knack for crafting lifestyle pieces and insightful commentary on current events, blending her love for writing with her political science background. Outside of her academic and professional pursuits, Patricia finds joy in playing racquet sports like tennis and pickleball, staying active at the gym, doing pilates or cozying up with a good book. A Taylor Swift enthusiast and pop culture aficionado, she enjoys staying informed and engaging in discussions about the latest trends. Balancing her academic, extracurricular, and personal interests, Patricia also values quality time with loved ones. Whether it's cooking up a storm in the kitchen or delving into a good book, she cherishes moments that add depth and richness to her college experience.