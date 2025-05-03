“Wings of Starlight”: A Long-Awaited Return To Pixie Hollow

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all have different pieces of media that shaped our childhoods, each iconic in its own unique way. In my case, the Tinker Bell films were a huge part of my elementary school years — something I could share with my cousins. While they also had a few books about the Pixie Hollow universe, my attention was mainly drawn to the movies, especially Secret of the Wings (2012), the fourth movie in the franchise. In this movie, Tinker Bell meets Periwinkle, who is essentially her twin sister. It was a huge deal for my younger self. However, what truly left a long lasting impression was the reveal that Queen Clarion and the newly-introduced Lord Milori shared a tragic past. So, imagine my surprise when a friend shared the news that a novel about how they met was going to be released. To say I was excited was an understatement, even as I came to terms with the fact that they wouldn’t get a happy ending in the book.

With that in mind, I read the book and I have a couple of thoughts.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wings of Starlight by Allison Saft

My goodness, where to begin?

Plot (Disney Books)

It’s been centuries since a warm-season fairy in Pixie Hollow has crossed into the Winter Woods, and while most fear the legends of monsters lurking in the frozen lands, Clarion, can’t help being intrigued by Winter’s stoic beauty. But under the watchful eyes of the current monarch and the court’s seasonal ministers, Clarion has little time to dwell on daydreams while the days to her coronation dwindle away.

That is, until reports of a monster crossing from Winter into Spring make their way to the palace. Clarion sees defeating this threat as an opportunity to prove that she is worthy of her new role. But instead of finding a monster at the edge of Winter, she finds Milori, a young guardian of the Winter Woods. Together, they form an unlikely bond as they race to save their lands.

But as their alliance warms to something more, they will discover there is a reason a warm-season fairy and a winter fairy must not be together. And the cost could be just as deadly as the monsters that prowl the Winter Woods.

Princess Clarion Herself

The first point I wanted to address is just how different book Clarion was from her Tinker Bell Cinematic Universe (TBCU) counterpart. The Queen Clarion I grew to love through the films was always regal and composed, somewhat distant, yet not uncaring toward her subjects. However, Princess Clarion was a rebellious spirit; a reckless soul willing to do anything for her people, even if it meant endangering herself. In the novel, she even goes behind Queen Evangelina’s back, working with Milori to find a way to stop Nightmares from wreaking havoc across Pixie Hollow. Time and time again, Clarion, alongside Milori, actively puts herself in harm’s way and disregards her royal duties, acting in the way she believes best ensures her future queendom’s wellbeing — something I’m sure most readers will admire.

Doomed Love (Curse You, Narrative)

Dear Lord, I knew that this book would have a tragic ending regarding Queen Clarion and Lord Milori’s relationship, but nothing could have prepared me for the full-on sobbing that ensued as I read, locked away in my room. Saft masterfully crafted a slow-burn romance built upon several layers of teasing, understanding, and empathy, making for a deeply compelling love story. Both Clarion and Milori wanted to save their respective parts of Pixie Hollow from the Nightmares and were willing to do everything within their power to help. They saw that in each other. It was their commitment to protecting their homes that brought them together and ultimately led to them falling in love.

The moments when they could simply spend time together in Winter, momentarily forgetting about all the conflicts elsewhere, were some of the sweetest passages I have ever read. Clarion desperately holding onto Milori as they rode Noctua, Milori’s owl; Milori watching in awe as Clarion uncovered the Nightmares’ history and weaknesses; Clarion crashing after sledding down a hill while Milori struggled between feeling concern and amusement; both of them enjoying the sight of the Northern Lights after Clarion managed to defeat the Nightmare Queen. They were such a compelling pair to read about and it completely devastated me when Milori’s wing broke after taking Clarion back to the warm side of Pixie Hollow. I remember gasping during Secret of the Wings when Milori’s broken wing was revealed, knowing just how important wings were to a fairy. Now, as an adult, I learned exactly how and why he lost it, and it makes the 2012 movie that much more compelling — especially because I get to see them have a happy ending after all the tragedy that surrounded their relationship.

Curse this editor who decided to pair these two with this particular Epic: The Musical song

(This is a lie, thank you for making me cry)

Power Couples

While I expected a romance for the ages between Milori and Clarion, I certainly didn’t expect the cute sapphic side couple that accompanied the main love story. Petra, a tinker-talent, and Artemis, a scout-talent, are two of Clarion’s best friends throughout the book. While Petra crafts Clarion’s winter gear (and later, weapons to fight Nightmares), Artemis serves as the queen-to-be’s bodyguard. They are both constants at Clarion’s side as she struggles to solve the Nightmare crisis. However, in a move I never expected from canon Pixie Hollow media, a romance blossoms between the two fairies. They grow increasingly flustered around each other, and it was so endearing to see a wholesome sapphic romance that wasn’t doomed by the narrative (Saft saved all that doom and gloom for Clarion and Milori).

However, this isn’t just about our lovely side couple. As you’ve surely noticed, this section is titled power couples — plural. I wanted to focus on the novel’s main climactic battle against the Nightmares, during which all hope seems to be lost, until Petra and Artemis arrive to back up Clarion, Milori, and the Winter fairies, wielding Nightmare-vanquishing weapons. Thanks to them, both couples are able to fend off their attackers — at least for a while. Though the fight ends with a fairy victory, it comes at the cost of Petra falling under the Nightmares’ spell, Artemis essentially having her leg shattered by a Nightmare’s crushing bite, and Milori’s wing being broken after crossing into the Warm Seasons’ territory to save Clarion’s life.

Miscommunication/Distrust My Beloathed

This last portion won’t necessarily be complaints about the characters’ communication, despite the title. Miscommunications happen all the time in real life. However, more often than not, in books they are used as an annoying plot device that throws a wrench in the progress of a story during the third act. Ineffective communication can lead to conflicts, and it’s evidenced by the argument sparked between Petra and Clarion at the pre-coronation ball. Clarion’s failure to communicate clearly with Petra leads her friend to develop doubts regarding her relationship with Milori and her plan to save Pixie Hollow without cutting off the Winter Woods. The argument results in Petra confiding in Queen Elvina about Clarion’s actions. Was it convenient to use Petra’s uncertainty as the reason for Elvina to discover what was happening with her protegé? Yeah, but it was going to happen one way or another. The only reason this section of the article exists is for me to vent my frustration regarding the ineffective communication between Clarion and Petra. Thankfully, Saft avoids the violently cliché nature of the miscommunication trope by making a more realistic scenario where doubts lead a concerned friend to consulting a higher authority for guidance.

Overall, I’m just happy to return to Pixie Hollow to explore the history behind such a beautifully tragic couple. With a captivating narration style that fully immerses you into the magical world of fairies, Saft has created a wonderful addition to Pixie Hollow canon — one I will most certainly revisit.