Why Is the Current F1 Drivers Championship Battle Surprising Everyone?

The world of Formula One is filled with fast cars, jet setters, international races, and intense competition. Each year, the twenty best formula racing drivers, divided into ten teams, compete in the F1 year-long season, spanning 20-24 races held in many different countries to find out who will get the title of World Champion and which team will reign victorious over the other nine. As I’m writing this, the 2024 season is more than halfway over, with only six races remaining out of 24, but this has definitely been a season that will be remembered for years to come. This season came as a complete shock to fans who claimed that the 2023 season turned out to be very predictable and, at times, even a little boring. In 2023, the Drivers Championship, and therefore the World Champion, was decided within the first few races when Max Verstappen absolutely dominated each circuit with the Red Bull car. In contrast, the 2024 season has been full of twists and turns since the third race on the calendar and ever since then it’s been one surprise after another. We are witnessing a three-way championship battle and, to fully understand why this is such a shocker, it’s better to look at each driver’s individual journey.

Who will win?

At this point in the competition, it’s anybody’s game. Verstappen is still in the lead, but only by 52 points, with a gap of 86 points between him and Leclerc, who’s third. Verstappen’s performance has improved over the last few races but he still has yet to score another win, and Norris seems to be on a steady climb. Leclerc has fallen behind, largely due to unsuccessful upgrades to the car and questionable strategy calls from Ferrari that have cost him key places during the races. Ferrari’s pace hasn’t been as consistent as Red Bull and McLaren’s, which have contributed to Leclerc’s distance from the other Championship contenders. As much as I would like to predict who will win this year, there is no clear way to tell. One thing I have learned from this season is that anything can happen in this sport, and the only thing guaranteed is the unpredictable. The last race is in December, and I truly can’t wait to see if we will be celebrating Norris or Leclerc’s first Championships or if Verstappen will get his fourth consecutive win.