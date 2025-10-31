Why Halloween At The Mall Is A Must!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I think of Halloween, I’m immediately transported back to the days when my mom would take me to the mall on Halloween night. Some years, my neighbor would join us; other times, it’d be just the two of us. Back then, I couldn’t fully appreciate the experience or the memories I was making, but now, looking back I’ve realized that Halloween at the mall was the best choice she could’ve ever made for us. Even though my mom never dressed up, she always made sure that I wore the prettiest costumes she could find. From Jasmine and Snow White to the iconic Jack Sparrow, my outfits were always spectacular.

At the mall, we would spend hours going from store to store (I was there for the candy; my mom, for the clothes), singing the traditional Boricua Halloween rhyme, marveling at the other costumes, and then happily driving back home.

Growing up, I didn’t really have the opportunity to go trick-or-treating à la “movie style” (going door-to-door, surrounded by hundreds of other dressed up kids, all getting candy from immaculately decorated houses). You know, the way Hollywood movies like Hocus Pocus, R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour, or even Diary of a Wimpy Kid portrayed it. And I’m not going to lie, sometimes I felt like I was missing out. However, now that I’m older, I’ve realized why celebrating this day at the mall was just as fun.

Halloween falls on a Friday this year, so if you have some free time or if, like me, your party plans are for the following day, here are some reasons as to why hanging out at your nearest shopping center is a great alternative for October 31st.

Versatility: Full-On Festivities Most things people like to do on this festive day are available at the mall. Activities like costume contests, themed pop-up shops, parades, haunted houses, you name it! I was never bored whenever I was there with my mom, and I wouldn’t be now that I’m older either. That’s because, aside from all the spooky activities, you can also get some shopping done between events. Whether it’s grabbing a latte, picking out a last-minute costume, or just browsing the latest fall fashion, there’s always something to keep the excitement going. Convenience: Hassle-Free Haunts The comfort of the mall is the number one reason why my mom brought me there each year for Halloween. Shopping and trick-or-treating through the stores in a vast air-conditioned space was a much better alternative than being outside in Puerto Rico’s hot and horrendously humid weather. Afterwards, when we got hungry, all we had to do was pick from the dozens of restaurants inside the mall, further proving its versatility and convenience. Everything sits comfortably in one safe location, creating a little haunted world of its own. Community: A Collective Celebration The best part of celebrating Halloween at the mall is the sense of community. It’s not just about the activities, but the hundreds of people all dressed to perfection, some putting on the shows of their lives, others standing in line for pictures with their favorite characters, spooky ambience music filling the air, and kids running around from store to store collecting candy. So, in a way, it’s pretty similar to the door-to-door experience you get outside of the mall. I appreciate these memories now more than ever. Maybe it’s because everyone inside the mall is doing the same activities and collectively making the same memories… or maybe it’s just Puerto Ricans being Puerto Rican, bringing the party and joy everywhere they go.

In the end, the best thing about Halloween is that you can count on it to never be boring. Whether you’re trick-or-treating through the neighborhood, visiting haunted houses, or giving it your all at a costume party, there’s always something to do. Luckily for us, the mall has it all. Now that I’m in college, I usually have other plans for this day, so I haven’t been back in a few years. But writing this made me realize how special my childhood was every October 31st. My hardworking mom always took the time to make the day memorable for me, even when she was probably exhausted.

So, if you find yourself on a tight schedule this Halloween and don’t wish to wait for the weekend (or simply don’t have any other plans), hop over to your nearest mall and soak in the spooky atmosphere. Enjoy the one day a year everyone gets to nerd out and collect some sweets. Embrace the spirit of Halloween, where the excitement is palpable, and the memories are just waiting to be made!