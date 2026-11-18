This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are people I don’t talk to anymore who still somehow come back to me every fall.

Not literally. There’s no text, no random follow, no dramatic reunion. It’s usually much smaller than that. A song I forgot existed starts playing. I smell a perfume I haven’t worn in years. The air feels a little different one morning. Suddenly, without even trying, I remember them.

Not just their face or something they said; I remember what my life was like when they were in it.

And that’s the part that gets me.

It’s strange how someone was once such a normal part of your day and then, eventually, became someone you don’t know anymore. There was probably a time when you knew their plans for the weekend. You knew what was bothering them. They knew what made you laugh, what you were stressed about, and all the tiny things happening in your life that weren’t important enough to tell anyone else.

Then, one day, you stopped knowing those things.

Life keeps moving, and, somehow, a person who once knew so much about you becomes someone who probably has no idea who you are now. I think there’s a certain kind of sadness in that, even if losing them was the right thing. Not everyone we stop talking to is someone we hate. Sometimes, nothing horrible even happened. You just grew apart. Life changed. One of you stopped reaching out; then, the other did too. Eventually, enough time passed that texting them would feel stranger than not texting them.

Other times, there was a reason. Maybe they hurt you. Maybe you hurt them. Maybe you loved each other however you could at the time, but it still wasn’t enough to make it last. You can love them with all of your heart and still not be able to love them in the way they need. Either way, they become your past.

Then fall comes around and apparently decides you need to remember everything. The way you talked. The way they made you feel. And, suddenly, they are there. Your brain opens a part of your heart you don’t open anymore –– the part where they still exist. I don’t know what it is about this season that makes everything feel a little more emotional. Maybe it’s because the year is whispering to you that it’s going to end soon. Maybe it’s the earlier sunsets, the music, the rainy days, or the way suddenly everyone starts talking about nostalgia. Even without the perfect movie-esque version of fall happening outside your window, there’s something about this time of year that makes you look back.

For a while, that confused me.

I thought missing a memory meant I missed the person. If someone kept crossing my mind, maybe it meant there was still something there. Maybe I wasn’t actually over it. Maybe I should reach out. Maybe I secretly wanted them back in my life. But, I’m starting to realize that remembering someone and wanting them back are two completely different things.

You can miss a person and still know your life is better without them in it. You can wonder how they’re doing and still never text them. You can be grateful something happened without wishing it had lasted forever.

I think that’s one of the hardest parts of growing up.

Realizing that something doesn’t have to last forever for it to have mattered. That some people were only meant to know one version of you. Maybe you were louder then, or quieter. Maybe you loved differently. Maybe you trusted people more easily. Maybe you were going through something nobody in your life would fully understand because they weren’t there.

But that person was.

And maybe that’s why remembering them can hurt in such an intimate way.

Sometimes I don’t think I actually miss them. I miss her. The girl I was when I knew them. I miss what she cared about. The songs she had on repeat. The things she thought would last forever. The plans she had no idea would change. I miss how certain moments felt before I knew they would become memories I’d only visit when I felt brave enough to.

There’s something strangely heartbreaking about realizing you can miss an old version of yourself while also knowing you wouldn’t want to be her again. I wouldn’t undo everything that happened after. I wouldn’t trade the person I am now just to relive something that already had its time. But… sometimes I wish I could sit beside that version of myself for a minute.

I’d like to tell her that some of the people she’s so scared of losing are going to leave. Some of the friendships she thinks will last forever won’t. There will be people she loves who eventually become names she rarely speaks of — and she’s going to be okay.

Not because they didn’t matter, but because they did. Maybe that’s why, months or even years later, moments can still bring them back. A certain time of year can make someone feel close again, even if it’s only for a few seconds.

Maybe that’s all some people are supposed to become.

A song you still know every word to. A story you don’t tell anyone. A version of yourself you’re glad existed.

I don’t think every memory is asking us to go back. I don’t think every person we think about is someone we’re supposed to reach for again. Some doors can stay closed without pretending there was nothing beautiful behind them.

So, when fall brings someone back to me now, I try not to question it so much.

I let myself remember. I let myself miss them a little, if I do. Then, I let the moment pass.

Because maybe I’m not missing the person at all. Perhaps, for just a second, I’m missing the girl who knew them.

And every fall, in some tiny way, I get to know her again.