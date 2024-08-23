What UPRRP Undergraduate Students Are Doing After Graduating

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Note: The quotes used in this article belong to surveyed undergrad students.

Living the college experience is one thing, but then what? Being a student is about more than just complying with the current deadlines and having fun while dealing with the sudden occurrences of daily life. It also involves drafting different pathways for your professional future. Some students struggle with this part and simply manage the ever flowing college stress little by little, while others strictly supervise the alignment of their progress with their future expectations, and then there are also people who prefer to not deal with tomorrow’s uncertainties at all. Are any of these mindsets the right ones to have? You’d be surprised. Grab your notes app, because we’ll be taking a peek at what students from the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras Campus are looking forward to after finishing their Bachelor’s degree and how they’re preparing for life after college.

After Grad Plans

To learn what IUPI students are planning after graduation, a survey was conducted where 14 participants shared their expected pathways. This form showed that the vast majority of participants (64.3%) are pursuing higher studies such as obtaining a Masters Degree. Three out of fourteen surveyed students (21.4%) are engaging in alternate activities such as leaving the country or mixing work with graduate studies. Some alumni feel more confident about going directly into the wilderness as 7.1% prefer jumping straight into the job market to perform in their studied field. The remaining 7.1% are uncertain of what exactly they’ll be doing out of college.

How to prepare yourself for life post-college

Knowing what to do after college entails planning and organizing the variables that will set you up for success. The surveyed individuals had the opportunity to share the current strategies that precede their goals. Here are examples of what you can also do to brace yourself for life after college:

1) Work on your independence

Studying in college opens up that space for freedom that gives you the opportunity of having full management of your finances, time, and habits. The absence of parental supervision provides a window for decision-making that will enhance your individual critical thinking skills. Living away from your parents without their full guidance seems terrifying at first, but the freedom and self-empowerment that comes along with it benefits your independence and self-growth. Life post-college seems like the beginning of full adulthood without parental guidance. Although you can prepare yourself for “adult-like” instances by planning your own doctor appointments or filing taxes, parents will always be present to aid you.

“I’m trying to become independent, I have a job and I’m starting to pay for my things, so when I leave university and start working it won’t be a shocking change.” -Anonymously surveyed student

2) Save money

Many of the surveyed students are planning on pursuing higher degrees which means one thing: no FAFSA! The lack of federal aid poses a breach to individuals with higher professional goals. Which is why it’s crucial to begin saving extra cash or start planning on ways to finance the expensiveness of a Master’s degree. Regardless of what your future plans are, if you’re looking forward to higher studies or if you’re jumping straight into the job market, saving is an essential aspect to take into consideration in both case scenarios. Here are some helpful money-saving tips for undergraduate students:

Make a budget: “Establishing – and sticking to – a monthly budget is essential for long-term financial health.”

Pay off your student loans: “While it’s tempting to make the minimum monthly payments, opt for as aggressive a repayment plan as possible. The sooner you pay off those loans, the less interest you pay and the sooner you will have extra money to put into saving, or plan a treat for yourself.”

Track your credit: “Building credit and a good credit score is a must, as it shows you are a responsible borrower and worthy of loans for major purchases like a home or car.”

Author’s note: Get a credit card to start building up your credit score by paying your rent, groceries, and other expenses. Eventually, having a good credit score will lower your interest rates on bigger purchases such as car loans or a mortgage. This is a good way to prepare for life after college while simultaneously building a sense of responsibility.

“Take it one day at a time, you don’t need to have it figured out today, tomorrow, or even in a few years. You change and plans change, just go along for the ride and embrace all the options” -Anonymously surveyed student

3) Know the requirements for graduate admissions

There’s not a designated moment to start preparing for graduate admissions! If you’re considering pursuing graduate studies, planning your pathway ahead of time is a wonderful idea. You can begin tracking graduate requisites as an undergraduate freshman which will allow you to properly prepare for submitting applications. Gaining experience through extracurricular activities, studying hard to maintain a competitive GPA, and completing course requirements are examples of ways that you can prepare yourself as an undergrad student seeking a higher education.

“I have been preparing myself for life after college by researching the benefits of the graduate degree, financial aids and possible outcomes.”

-Anonymously surveyed student

Advice for undergrad students

Remember that there’s no right or wrong way. These are simple suggestions that may help you prepare to accomplish your professional or life goals after completing your secondary education, but you don’t need to have your entire life mapped out step-by-step. There’s always a breach of uncertainty which gives you a world of endless opportunities to continue your life in unpredicted ways. So enjoy the journey, don’t rush it, and admire your achievements along the way to adulthood!