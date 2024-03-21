What ‘Mamma Mia!’ Taught Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Early in January of this year, I got bored while on a 7-hour flight back home and chose to check out some of the movies the tiny screen in front of me could offer. My first choice was Pacific Rim, given its status as my favorite movie. As always, it was great, but I still had time to kill after it was over. Perusing the rest of my options, I noticed that Mamma Mia! was on their roster. To say I felt nostalgic as I watched it would be an understatement. It was like I was hurled into a nostalgia wall at mach Jesus.

Mamma Mia! was definitely one of the films that defined my childhood. With its gorgeous scenery, wonderful costume and set design, compelling characters, and a soundtrack for the ages, I was enthralled by the movie. Every time I saw it, I was a dancing queen, dancing as best as a nine-year-old could, and singing half the lyrics wrong. But I had a blast every time, feeling like I was there on Kalokairi alongside the characters.

Even as a kid, I realized that this wasn’t just a happy-go-lucky film. The characters’ emotions felt real to me and their conflicts had weight, and there were lessons to be learned from it all. Now, dear reader, I’ll share my findings with you!

Family is who you choose

Her whole life, Sophie’s family had consisted of herself and her mom. She witnessed all of Donna’s sacrifices to help raise her, all while running the hotel. However, Sophie had curiosity regarding her father’s identity, so she sent out the letters to Sam, Bill, and Harry. At the beginning of the film, she had hoped to find a part of herself that had been absent her entire life. Then, she met the mysterious men of her mother’s past. Sophie knew only one of them was her biological father, but that didn’t matter at the end of the day. All three men grew closer to her and filled the fatherly role in their own ways. It never really mattered which one of them was her second parent: they all managed to become important to Sophie.

When we are born, we don’t have much of a choice regarding the people who we share blood with. Some are lucky; things work out and they have a solid support system, ready to love and support them. But that isn’t the case for everyone; life is a bit of a lottery like that, and sometimes biological families aren’t great. In those situations, it is important to find like-minded people you connect with. That found family ultimately becomes both your strength and support throughout your life. People may come and go, yet the most faithful will stay by your side. And, in case you find a special someone, cherish them. Having a partner is wonderful because you are able to share so many wonderful experiences with them.

But what if the relationship doesn’t work out?

Heartbreak isn’t a be-all, end-all

Donna is living, breathing proof that a breakup is absolutely not the end of the world. Out of Sophie’s three dads, Sam seems to have been the most important one. He and Donna spent less than a month together, but they were young and in love. Pure bliss… until Sam admitted that he was engaged and had to go back home to get married. His departure was presumably bitter and Donna was very hurt. She believed that they had something special, maybe even considered a future with him. When the pair went their separate ways, Donna spent the rest of her summer trying to ignore what had happened and focused on having fun and exploring her connections with Bill and Harry, when each came into her life.

After Donna found out she was pregnant with Sophie, she resolved to work hard to make sure Sophie had a good life, regardless of everything that had led up to that point. She put aside romantic love in order to focus on keeping the hotel afloat and raising her precious daughter. Donna was able to move on from the heartbreak and try to make the most of her life, despite never really getting closure. Of course, she is able to talk things out and (rather spontaneously) marries Sam, getting her happily ever after.

We could all take a page out of Donna’s book by making sure that a big breakup isn’t the end of our happiness or success!

Love doesn’t look one specific way

Building on the subject of relationships, not everybody loves the same and the kinds of love they feel toward the people in their lives will vary. In the realm of friendships, we have Donna’s and Sophie’s friend groups, which parallel each other. It is clear that both trios are extremely supportive and loving, with all of them being energetic and gleeful whenever they get together. However, Donna and the Dynamos have already stuck together for many years, which can be felt in their interactions. Tanya and Rosie comfort Donna throughout the film, they’re like sisters watching over each other, a special kind of unconditional love.

Meanwhile, the romantic relationships shown vary quite a bit. Sophie and Sky are the enthusiastic, optimistic young couple who feel like they’re ready to take on the world. Their love is as passionate as ever, as shown during “Lay All Your Love on Me.” On the other hand, we see Donna and Sam going around in circles from the moment she sees him, Bill, and Harry in the goat-house. She still resents him for leaving, but silently harbors feelings for him, and he knows he has loved her for twenty-one years. It all comes to a head during “The Winner Takes It All,” where Donna confesses just how much pain Sam caused her while admitting she misses them together. The pining the pair built during their time apart is more than palpable and makes it so much better when they eventually get married. When they were younger, it was a case of the right person at the wrong time. Finally, years later, they managed to make it work, with their weathered, recently renewed love.

One last example to mention is Harry’s self-actualized love. He manages to come to terms with himself as a queer man, fully embracing a side of himself he had buried a long time ago, deeming it a secret. Quite spontaneously, he finds something special with a man from Kalokairi and proudly admits to it during the wedding. After that, it feels like Harry’s dropped a weight from his shoulders. I’m sure we can all relate to that sense of freedom once we come to terms with certain aspects of ourselves.

[Author’s note: I can’t believe how long it took me to realize that his big self-discovery is accepting the fact that he’s queer.]

I’m lucky to have my mom

The biggest point for me was the relationship between Donna and Sophie. They butted heads at different times throughout the story, but the highlight of their mother/daughter interactions was when Donna helped Sophie get ready for the wedding. The scene never fails to make me tear up, especially with “Slipping Through My Fingers” playing in the background. It always reminds me of the wonderful relationship I have with my own mom: she’s always been there for me, regardless of whatever argument may have happened; she has loved and supported me throughout my life. I would give the world for her, and I’m sure she would do the same.

Overall, Mamma Mia! is just a great experience all around. It was my starting point for learning songs and overall just enjoying my own little performances. But the takeaways I have mentioned have also stuck with me for a long time: I have managed to build a small circle of people I consider family (alongside my biological family), I have moved on pretty well from past relationships, loving and embracing every part of myself has become a priority in recent years, and I will always strive to maintain my relationship with my mom. I can only hope that you will do the same, reader!

Be the dancing queen you want to see in the world!