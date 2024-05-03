Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
DoSomething Subhero?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
DoSomething Subhero?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Original Illustration by Neula Ha for Her Campus Media
Culture

What Is The Voting Process In Puerto Rico? Everything You Should Know!

Updated Published
Milyarielix Dávila Vélez
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter.

On November 5, 2024, Puerto Rico will witness one of its most eagerly awaited events: the general elections. Don’t be daunted! While the voting process might seem intimidating, it’s much simpler than you think.

Remember: 

Keep in mind that to register and vote in Puerto Rico, you must meet these criteria:

  • Be a U.S. citizen
  • Have a residence on the island
  • Be 18 years old on or before election day
  • Not be judicially incapacitated

To register as a voter in Puerto Rico, you must present a valid photo ID and the last four digits of your Social Security number if you were born on the island. If you were born outside of Puerto Rico but in the United States, you will need to provide your original birth certificate or U.S. passport. If you were born abroad, you must present a valid U.S. passport or naturalization certificate. 

Important:

You cannot register to vote on election day in Puerto Rico. The deadline to register for the general elections is Sunday, October 6.

ztT g6WugOJC4Ir2HOu5BDWR3PDjv5TOL HCB8cuv0Cpj 9HeItCPY1NITrov9FoV5IZSf9mCew0vjqMc5SuT6Hg1HXnuSTgepvlQfa6fMbQASMZgvl dSYweeUXiKzkYOzPdefJSnYwKVu GoNcG3g

Process of registration:

In person:

Visit the Permanent Registration Board (JIP) office in your municipality or electoral precinct. JIP offices are open from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Check the directory to locate the nearest office.

Online:

Sometimes going in person to an office is not for everyone, but don’t worry! Now you can create an account on the Electronic Voter Registration page, but remember to have your personal information handy. Once you have an active account, you can register.

Let’s go to the polls!

On election day, it’s crucial to cast your vote at the designated precinct. 

Polling hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., ensuring ample time for participation. If you’re in line before closing, rest assured, you’ll have the opportunity to vote, as every eligible voter within the polling venue is entitled to exercise their civic duty. In the event that the number of remaining voters exceeds capacity at closing time, a managed queue will be established outside, ensuring everyone gets their chance to vote.

It is important to have a photo identification document on hand, such as a driver’s license, electoral card, or passport.

For people with functional diversity: 

The voting process is accessible and comfortable. You can request to vote at the Easy Access College, located on the first level of each voting center.

These colleges have spacious areas designed for people in wheelchairs, motorized chairs, or walkers to vote comfortably. You also have the option of receiving assistance from someone you trust, although the Easy Access College provides the necessary resources for each person to vote independently and privately.

Additionally, if you make a mistake while voting in person and the counting machine detects it, you will have the opportunity to correct it immediately by requesting a second ballot.

In Puerto Rico, other voting methods are also available, such as telephone voting, mail-in voting, voting at home, in hospitals, as well as Braille templates to facilitate the participation of all citizens.

I would strongly advise consulting the official website of the State Elections Commission for the most current information. Additionally, please ensure to review the electoral calendar to remain informed about pivotal events and key dates. 

Milyarielix Dávila Vélez is a writer for Her Campus Rio Piedras Chapter. Simultaneously, she is completing her bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations at the University of Puerto Rico Río Piedras Campus. She likes to write and share about her experiences and knowledge so that readers learn new things and maybe even identify with some of her stories! Beyond Her Campus, Milyarielix works in customer service. She loves talking to everyone and exchanging ideas which helps her to be more creative and analytical. In addition, she is part of The National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the Association of University Publicists and Public Relations. Some of Milyarielix's hobbies are participating in workshops that encourage professional and personal growth. She also enjoys activities like beach cleaning, bird watching, road trips, and going thrifting to find hidden gems. She is a lover of animals and dreams of becoming a rescuer one day, meanwhile, she helps non-profit organizations that are dedicated to saving the lives of abandoned animals. She is passionate about fashion and hanging out with her friends, but most of all she will make sure to always have a good time no matter what!