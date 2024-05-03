What Is The Voting Process In Puerto Rico? Everything You Should Know!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On November 5, 2024, Puerto Rico will witness one of its most eagerly awaited events: the general elections. Don’t be daunted! While the voting process might seem intimidating, it’s much simpler than you think.

Remember:

Keep in mind that to register and vote in Puerto Rico, you must meet these criteria:

Be a U.S. citizen

Have a residence on the island

Be 18 years old on or before election day

Not be judicially incapacitated

To register as a voter in Puerto Rico, you must present a valid photo ID and the last four digits of your Social Security number if you were born on the island. If you were born outside of Puerto Rico but in the United States, you will need to provide your original birth certificate or U.S. passport. If you were born abroad, you must present a valid U.S. passport or naturalization certificate.

Important:

You cannot register to vote on election day in Puerto Rico. The deadline to register for the general elections is Sunday, October 6.

Process of registration:

In person:

Visit the Permanent Registration Board (JIP) office in your municipality or electoral precinct. JIP offices are open from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Check the directory to locate the nearest office.

Online:

Sometimes going in person to an office is not for everyone, but don’t worry! Now you can create an account on the Electronic Voter Registration page, but remember to have your personal information handy. Once you have an active account, you can register.

Let’s go to the polls!

On election day, it’s crucial to cast your vote at the designated precinct.

Polling hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., ensuring ample time for participation. If you’re in line before closing, rest assured, you’ll have the opportunity to vote, as every eligible voter within the polling venue is entitled to exercise their civic duty. In the event that the number of remaining voters exceeds capacity at closing time, a managed queue will be established outside, ensuring everyone gets their chance to vote.

It is important to have a photo identification document on hand, such as a driver’s license, electoral card, or passport.

For people with functional diversity:

The voting process is accessible and comfortable. You can request to vote at the Easy Access College, located on the first level of each voting center.

These colleges have spacious areas designed for people in wheelchairs, motorized chairs, or walkers to vote comfortably. You also have the option of receiving assistance from someone you trust, although the Easy Access College provides the necessary resources for each person to vote independently and privately.

Additionally, if you make a mistake while voting in person and the counting machine detects it, you will have the opportunity to correct it immediately by requesting a second ballot.

In Puerto Rico, other voting methods are also available, such as telephone voting, mail-in voting, voting at home, in hospitals, as well as Braille templates to facilitate the participation of all citizens.

I would strongly advise consulting the official website of the State Elections Commission for the most current information. Additionally, please ensure to review the electoral calendar to remain informed about pivotal events and key dates.