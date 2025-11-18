What El Día De La Puertorriqueñidad Means And Why It Matters To Keep Tradition Alive

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



Cambridge dictionary describes culture as, “the way of life, especially the general customs and beliefs, of a particular group of people at a particular time.” Live science goes a bit further and specifies that culture encompasses language, religion, cuisine, social habits, music, art, how we greet visitors, how we behave with loved ones, and a million other things. Simply put: culture is what connects us. It’s what gives identity to our existence and tells the world, “This, this is who I am and where I come from.” For me, culture is powerful in ways we could discuss for days. As a proud girl born in Puerto Rico, I believe we have one of the most beautiful and vibrant cultures out there. But, what does that culture look like and why does tradition matter?

This thought came to me with the fast approaching month of November and the tendency of reminiscing about my school days. Week-long celebrations and lenghty preparations was what the “Discovery of Puerto Rico,” or “Fiesta de la Puertorriqueñidad,” entailed. For some, it was a week-long schedule filled with events, activities, learning, and memories. A perfectly crafted calendar to learn and celebrate Puerto Rico’s history. From the taínos to our current moment, from plena sounds to bomba dances. And for others, it was just a day, “El Día de la Puertorriqueñidad” which even then still managed to cram together every type of activity and experience into the school day.

Evento comunitario de mayor repercusión y realce para el género de la bomba puertorriqueña y nuestro tambor nacional, toma posesión de la plaza Las Delicias de Ponce para reafirmar la unión de la comunidad cultural del país.



Evento realizado el 26 de marzo de 2023 pic.twitter.com/oBfvURfSdd — Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña (@icppr) April 23, 2023

Our language, customs, songs, stories, people, dances, and everything that encompasses us. These celebrations were centered around paying homage to our very own identity. It meant participating and learning about our history and culture. Enacting it.

I’m a firm believer that participating in representing culture is as important as being a spectator or product of it. Which begged the question when was the last time I went out of my way to be an active participant in the process of sharing my culture? I couldn’t even remember the last time my school did a proper “Día de la Puertorriqueñidad” before I graduated. I know we had a few, but I spent six years of my life there and can confidently say that no activities were done some years. Why did we lose the tradition? Maybe because of the administration, overall student/teacher participation, or some unknown reason I can’t remember, but it propelled me to research about this tradition and ask: are schools still celebrating it?

My question shifted from “why did we lose the tradition?” to “did we lose the tradition?” Puerto Rico’s department of education still has the “Fiesta de la Puertorriqueñidad” week on its calendar. Something that surely promotes and motivates schools to continue the tradition of celebrating the holiday. While searching online, I found that yes, schools do still carry out the tradition. Most of the ones I managed to find were elementary schools, and it made me wonder about how we grow up and kind of disconnect from these roots and customs. At least, I think that’s what happened to me.

While writing this article I noticed that, yes, perhaps my last years of high school didn’t have any “Día de la Puertorriqueñidad” celebrations. But I graduated almost five years ago, that’s not an excuse anymore. Why is it that, after graduating, I didn’t search for ways to continue celebrating it? Perhaps participating within University spaces or even in local events. Surely, celebrating such a day, and our culture overall, is not something that is left just for primary education. I think that we are too comfortable with being passive participants in our culture; not noticing that now, all grown up, we are the new adults. We are the generation that should take on the responsibility of keeping this tradition alive.

This exercise ended up being more reflexive than anything. I couldn’t help but think that yes, keeping tradition alive matters but oh wait — we are the ones responsible for it.

We underestimate the power culture and traditions have. Bad Bunny just did a concert residency in Puerto Rico that centered around the island itself and being Puerto Rican. It ran for three months, where every corner and crevice of this small island in the Caribbean was filled with history and culture, or the talk thereof. We were at the center of the world’s spotlight with a concert that, from its set design to its promotions, upheld Puerto Rican culture and values. It was something that connected us, and brought us together to be proud about our stories. It boosted morale, knowledge, and tradition.

That’s why keeping tradition alive matters. Because you move and exist within it and learn about the people who came before you, yourself, and the soil you live on. Culture and tradition creates community — something that is fundamental to protect these days.

El “Día de la Puertorriqueñidad” matters because it’s one of the few events that preserves history and passes it forward. It matters that we look out for it — that we keep helping and volunteering to keep such traditions alive. The generations that follow should learn about bomba and plena, about los taínos and our towns. Our food, our dulces, and stories. I guess it’s pretty clear what “El Día de la Puertorriqueñidad ” means, and it’s a bit clearer why it matters to keep tradition alive. It’s the act of remembering, practicing, and learning about these customs. “El Día de la Puertorriqueñidad” being celebrated at schools and towns is an effort to preserve that tradition.

It was lost on me how important it is that we are the ones that work for it. The ones that work to keep tradition alive. Hopefully, while reading this, you acknowledge that too.

Before I go, I suggest looking for activities on el Día de la Puertorriqueñidad or just during that week to be a part of. Even the University of Puerto Rico (Río Piedras campus) hosted the “Festival de la Puertorriqueñidad” on November 12th (which I had no idea about). It’s important to cherish culture, and just as important to take responsibility for maintaining and protecting it.