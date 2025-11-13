Three I Want To Read And Three I Recommend: Gothic Literature Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s just something about the fall season that makes you want to curl up with a book and spend a cozy afternoon reading. I personally love to dive back into the Gothic genre when fall arrives. It’s one of my favorites because of how versatile it is and how many subgenres it encompasses. This genre is most commonly characterized by dark, secluded, and mysterious buildings and mansions, supernatural elements, and studies of human emotions and psyche.

I thought it would be fun to compose a list of some of the gothic literature books that I already love and those that I haven’t gotten around to just yet. Plus, share with anyone who wants to dive into this genre but might not know where to start.

Three I Want to Read

The Possession of Alba Díaz by Isabel Cañas Isabel Cañas is one of my favorite authors and, in my opinion, one of the true masters of modern Gothic literature. I've mentioned her first two novels in past articles. When she announced The Possession of Alba Díaz (a supernatural story set in a haunted mine in Zacatecas), I was instantly hooked. Cañas hasn't released a book I haven't loved, and each one of her stories has been better than the last. One thing that characterizes her novels is that the supernatural element or "the monster" is never the main evil of the story. I'm very excited to see what the twist will be in this novel and I can't wait until I finally pick it up! A Dark and Drowning Tide by Allison Saft This book has been sitting on my shelf for over a year, and I haven't found the time to get around to it, but I'm feeling like this fall season might be the perfect opportunity. Saft's novel falls into the dark academia subgenre; a subgenre that commonly has Gothic elements including: old academic institutions, suspenseful plots, among other characteristics. This sapphic fantasy romance follows a murder mystery plot, providing the suspense and atmosphere that's key in Gothic literature. Saft is known for creating standalone novels with unique storylines and magic systems. I'm looking forward to seeing what she has in store with this release. Dracula by Bram Stoker/Carmilla by Sheridan Le Fanu I couldn't make a list talking about Gothic literature without including the original and most iconic vampires. Dracula and Carmilla are two of the most influential vampire stories, as well as indisputable classics. They're one of the many who paved the way for the spot vampires currently occupy in pop culture. It should be considered some kind of literary crime that I still haven't gotten around to reading both of these novels. Dracula is the most well-known out of the two; but, Carmilla was actually released first, which is why I put them together. I have faith that someday soon I'll get around to reading these classics and enjoying everything they have to offer.

Three I Recommend

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia This novel was one of the first modern Gothic books I ever read, and I absolutely loved it. Mexican Gothic follows the story of Noemí as she travels to a secluded mansion to visit her cousin, who's been writing distressing letters to her. What follows is a story so full of twists and turns that it's impossible to predict what will happen next. I think I read this novel in one sitting because I couldn't put it down. I found myself frantically turning to the next page, wanting to find out what was going to happen next. Moreno-Garcia offered a masterclass in how to write a modern Gothic classic with this novel and anyone who is a fan of the genre should pick this up. If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio If We Were Villains is a dark academia novel that follows a group of students studying Shakespeare, and the tragedy that plagued their life. The novel is told from the perspective of our main character Oliver through a flashback. He recounts the story of the murder that put him in jail to the detective that arrested him ten years before. The identity of the murderer is kept a secret until the very end; Oliver's retelling of events leaves you guessing if he really did do it or not until the last couple of pages. The novel takes place in an eerie college setting and is accompanied by psychological suspense, which are elements that guarantee its spot into the Gothic genre. This book was very addictive and you'll want to keep reading to see who's telling the truth, who's lying, and who's still playing their assigned role. The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde The Picture of Dorian Gray is a novel I've re-read many times. Each time I pick it up I find something new hidden within Wilde's words: a double meaning, a hint that shows the story was doomed from the start, or another phrase that I just have to underline. The novel follows Dorian Gray and the infamous painting that changed his life. Dorian maintains his youth and beauty in exchange for his soul, which is sealed within the frame of the painting. This novel has everything a good Gothic novel should have: eerie settings and objects, supernatural elements, suspense, and psychological and philosophical themes. To this day, this novel remains as one of the classic Gothic horror stories; one I will never get tired of recommending.

Gothic literature has many great stories to offer. This is just a small list of what this wonderful genre contains. I hope that at least one of the books on this list piques your interest to give Gothic novels a chance. I promise you won’t regret diving into this genre!