If you’re on TikTok, then you’re probably aware of the concept of fanmade video edits. They’re about a character, actor, show, or celebrity and are usually made to the tune of songs or popular sounds. Sometimes an edit can be so well done that it becomes THE EDIT meaning that it becomes the designated and top edit made for an actor or character, the one edit everyone has seen and loved.

A lot of the time, these videos are created to highlight an actor or character that has recently become the internet’s designated boyfriend, and they have the influence to transform them into the newest internet obsession. Some examples range from the original edit of Timotheé Chalamet as Elio from Call Me By Your Name, dancing to Melanie Martinez’s “Play Date,” to more recent ones like the one of Jacob Elordi’s character in Saltburn. These edits often become a staple and are talked about everywhere on TikTok once they become popular. I will admit that I have watched movies or shows (and have even developed a few celebrity crushes) based on these edits, but I mean, can you say you haven’t? Sometimes these edits become so fundamental that just by listening to the specific song, I can immediately think of a specific celebrity or edit. For example, I know that for the rest of my life I’ll always think of THE Pedro Pascal edit anytime I hear the song “Hey Sexy Lady” by Shaggy, Brian, and Tony Gold.

Personally, I believe that the reason an edit can become so influential across the internet is determined by a combination of various factors, mainly the combination of the visual element and the song or sound. The videos or pictures used in an edit often need a good song to match the vibe or aesthetic. It usually has a song that no one’s ever thought to pair before in an edit, but strangely makes sense. I admit that I fell in love with Enzo Vogrincic, an up-and-coming actor that was recently in the Netflix film, Society of the Snow, when I saw an edit of him on TikTok. It was the compilation of videos and the Peso Pluma song that did it for me.

There are many videos aside from the ones that I spoke about before, all of those edits praising a different man that they proclaim as a new internet boyfriend. So, to figure out who amongst them was the ULTIMATE internet BF, I created a survey where I asked over a dozen people to choose their favorite. To vote, they had to pick between the included edits made for Tom Blythe, Jacob Elordi, Joe Keery, Josh Hutcherson, Pedro Pascal, Timothee Chalamet, and Enzo Vogrincic. In the end, Jacob Elordi came out victorious! Some Elordi voters explained their choice like this:

I was between Pedro Pascal (hoowee! 🤠, that line from that scene, though), Joe Keery (cause I will always have the hots for Steve Harrington, period) & Jacob Elordi (because Euphoria made red my favorite color) But I chose the one I deemed hotter, regardless of their character’s role in their respective movies/shows.

I would literally climb him.

Man’s hot

He would be able to carry me playfully and he is just too hot.

The other voters that picked any other option beside for Jacob Elordi, said the following about their choices:

Voted for Tom Blythe: I mean, everyone was romanticizing him during his role as president Snow 😜 overlooking bad behavior surpasses the line I guess.

Voted for Josh Hutcherson: He’s been for YEARS the it man. He’s sweet, charming and also he learned Spanish for his partner. THATS BDE, also he’s just amazing. Did I say he’s amazing?

Voted for Timotheé Chalamet: Nobody is better than the original 🫡 HAHA no but I picked Timothee because although he isn’t my favorite, he has been TikTok’s IT boy for the LONGEST TIME. Everyone else on this list is new by comparison (on the app). Although Josh Hutcherson has been in the game for longer, Timothee’s Playdate video is the OG. Without it the other videos on this list wouldn’t exist in my very humble opinion.

Voted for Enzo Vogrincic: Enzo is the ultimate boyfriend because how can another man be more perfect than him? He has that smile and rizz that I simply love in a man. If he ever asks me to get married, i would straight ahead say “YES!” I know that man will make me feel things no one has ever done before, plus he’s from Uruguay, that’s so sexy of him.

Voted for Pedro Pascal: No words needed

Who do you think should be considered THE Internet Boyfriend?