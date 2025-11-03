The Truth Is Out There — But Is It Dangerous? How ‘The X-Files’ Helped Fuel Modern Conspiracy Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The X-Files, one of the most influential television shows of the 1990s, tapped into deep-seated fears about government secrecy, cover-ups, and the unknown. With its blend of supernatural horror, science fiction, and real-life historical conspiracies, the show resonated with a generation that had grown increasingly skeptical of those in power. However, as much as The X-Files reflected public distrust, it also helped shape and amplify modern conspiracy culture, providing a template for paranoia that persists today.

Watergate, Iran-Contra, and COINTELPRO: Real Conspiracies, Real Distrust

The X-Files didn’t create conspiracy theories, American history did. Real-life scandals such as Watergate, the Iran-Contra affair, and COINTELPRO cemented public distrust in the U.S. government. These revelations showed that institutions meant to protect democracy could also be capable of deception, manipulation, and outright criminality. By incorporating these historical realities into its narrative, The X-Files legitimized the idea that powerful forces were hiding the truth from the public.

Watergate (1972-1974): The infamous scandal that led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation confirmed for many that the government was willing to engage in illegal activity and then attempt to cover it up.

Iran-Contra Affair (1980s): The Reagan administration’s secret arms deals with Iran and illegal funding of Nicaraguan rebels demonstrated how government operations could remain hidden from public scrutiny, reinforcing the belief that the truth was often buried under layers of deception.

COINTELPRO (1956-1971): The FBI’s covert program to surveil, infiltrate, and disrupt civil rights organizations, Black activists, and anti-war groups exposed the government’s willingness to undermine democracy in the name of security. The revelation of COINTELPRO fueled fears of deep-state manipulation.

The X-Files as a Cultural Catalyst

The X-Files thrived in a generation where skepticism of authority was already widespread. Creator Chris Carter understood that the show’s themes resonated with a public that had lost faith in institutions. While the series was a work of fiction, it effectively blurred the lines between fantasy and reality by referencing actual historical events and scandals. The show made questioning authority feel not only reasonable but heroic, reinforcing the idea that hidden forces were shaping the world in ways the public could not see.

The Unintended Consequences: Fueling Conspiracy Culture

While The X-Files entertained and encouraged critical thinking, it also contributed — whether intentionally or not — to the rise of a more extreme conspiracy culture. The show’s tagline, “The Truth Is Out There,” suggested that official narratives should always be questioned. For some, this message became an entry point into more dangerous beliefs, including deep-state paranoia, anti-government extremism, and mistrust of science and mainstream media.

Figures in the alt-right and other extremist movements co-opted the show’s themes, using them as a blueprint to push their narratives of government control, secret groups, and suppressed knowledge. Just as films like The Matrix and Fight Club were misinterpreted and co-opted by radical groups, The X-Files’ legacy has been used to validate conspiracy-driven ideologies that go beyond healthy skepticism into outright paranoia.

The Appeal of “Vicarious Resistance”

Scholars argue that The X-Files allowed viewers to experience a form of “vicarious resistance.” By following Mulder and Scully on their journey to expose the truth, audiences could indulge in the fantasy of fighting against corrupt institutions without having to take real-world action. This phenomenon may explain why the show resonated so strongly with middle-class viewers, who could experience the thrill of rebellion while remaining safely within their own lives.

“The X-Files presents a subversive, liberating vision,” wrote media scholar Charles Soukup. “Its narrative does more than teach us to distrust authority; it teaches us to trust ourselves.” However, as Soukup also notes, this resistance remained largely symbolic. While the show encouraged viewers to question authority, it did little to inspire tangible action against corruption or injustice. Instead, it reinforced the idea that knowledge of conspiracy was itself a form of power, an attitude that continues to shape online conspiracy communities today.

Conclusion: A Legacy of Suspicion

The X-Files was a product of its time, drawing from historical events and public anxieties to create compelling television. It encouraged skepticism, raised awareness of real injustices, and entertained millions. However, it also contributed to a broader culture of suspicion, one that has, in some cases, metastasized into harmful conspiracy movements.

It would be unfair to blame The X-Files entirely for the rise of modern conspiracy culture; paranoia and distrust existed long before the show and have been exacerbated by the rise of the internet and social media. Yet, as we navigate an era where misinformation spreads faster than ever, it’s worth considering how the stories we tell shape our understanding of reality. The truth may be out there — but in the wrong hands, it can also be dangerous.