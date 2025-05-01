The Quiet Strength of Fasting: How Ramadan Teaches Discipline Beyond Religion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently sat down with a close friend of mine, someone who has observed Ramadan every year since he was a teenager, to talk about the deeper, often overlooked aspects of fasting. Curious about how this annual practice has influenced his life beyond its religious roots, I asked him about the mindset it cultivates and the lessons it teaches. During the interview, I asked my friend around ten questions about how Ramadan has shaped his mindset over the years, the biggest challenges he has faced while fasting, and how the practice has helped him develop self-discipline, focus, and productivity. While he is generally a very religious person who sees Ramadan as a time for devotion and a strong connection with his community, he emphasized that anyone, regardless of their beliefs, could benefit from a period of fasting and self-reflection.

He describes Ramadan as a time when people can free themselves from their worries, let go of their troubles, and start fresh with a clean slate. While this might sound a lot like a New Year’s tradition, what makes Ramadan different is the commitment and discipline required to stick to the fast. Beyond abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset (yes, even water), Ramadan is also about avoiding bad habits such as overconsumption, cursing, laziness, lying, hurting others, being quick to anger, cheating, gambling, smoking, drug use, and drinking alcohol. In his opinion, giving up food for a few hours is the easy part — breaking habits that have become ingrained in daily life is the real challenge.

Ramadan is viewed as a time for self-reflection and self-improvement. The goal is to become proud of the person you are and work toward being the best version of yourself. For Muslims, this often includes praying more frequently, reading the Quran in its entirety, and doing charity work. My friend suggests that Ramadan teaches people how to manage their environment and avoid triggers that lead to negative behaviors. While fasting does limit energy levels, it doesn’t prevent people from continuing their daily activities; many still go to school, work out, and play sports while fasting.

Every time you remind yourself that you can’t eat, you’re practicing an important lesson in self-control. If you can give up something as essential as food for several hours and still function normally, you can also work on eliminating bad habits. Ramadan is a time to build stronger morals, devotion, motivation, patience, and resilience.

For my friend, Ramadan has provided invaluable life lessons. When he was younger, he was quick to anger and often sought revenge when people wronged him. However, over the years, he has learned that not everything deserves a reaction. If he can endure the challenges of fasting, then he can also choose to let go of negativity and focus on what truly matters. This newfound sense of peace has made him happier, less emotionally drained, and more appreciative of life. He now allows things to unfold as they’re meant to, without unnecessary stress or frustration.

Ramadan is a month of forgiveness, community, and self-growth. It’s not just about forgiving others but also about forgiving yourself, allowing room for mistakes, and continuing to improve. My friend pointed out that Ramadan often coincides with finals season, which helps students stay disciplined, motivated, and focused on their studies. Even when they are hungry or tired, they push through and give it their all. Beyond fasting, he suggests that volunteer work, charity, and sports also help develop selflessness and discipline.

The Science Behind Self-Control and Perseverance

The psychological benefits of Ramadan align with research on self-control and perseverance. A study published in the journal Psychological Science found that practicing delayed gratification leads to long-term improvements in self-discipline and goal achievement. The ability to resist immediate temptations, such as food or distractions, enhances focus and productivity — a key lesson from Ramadan. Additionally, research in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that individuals who engage in self-restraint exercises, such as fasting, develop stronger willpower that extends to other areas of life. These findings reinforce the idea that Ramadan isn’t just a religious practice but also a valuable tool for personal development.

A Journey Unlike Any Other

Ramadan isn’t just another goal on a checklist; it’s not a fleeting resolution that fades after a few weeks. It’s an experience, a journey of self-mastery that transforms the way you see yourself and the world around you. Unlike New Year’s resolutions that often crumble under the weight of excuses, Ramadan has a unique power — it holds you accountable, challenges you daily, and instills a discipline that feels almost effortless in its natural rhythm. You don’t just choose to be better; you live it, breathe it, and embody it. The hunger, the self-restraint, the devotion — it all shapes you into someone stronger, more patient, and more grateful. And in the end, you realize that if you can control something as fundamental as the need for food, you can conquer anything. Ramadan is proof that change isn’t about waiting for the right moment; it’s about making every moment count.