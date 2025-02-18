The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever loved an artist so much that you found yourself thinking about the phrase “they deserved better” in relation to them? If your answer is ‘yes’, then you might be able to understand my feelings about the band Little Mix. Originally a four member girl group, Little Mix was formed on the popular show X Factor, which was also the show that created One Direction. Similar to One Direction, the Little Mix girls auditioned as solo artists but were put together by the judges to compete as a group. This happened back in 2011, when a group had yet to win the X Factor competition. Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall, and Jesy Nelson made history as the first group to win the show. The fact that they were also a girl group was even more impactful for the audience. Winning X Factor meant that they would automatically get the chance to record their debut single and get offered a record deal with judge Simon Cowell’s label. Little Mix had a great foundation, but for some reason they still remain largely underappreciated as a group. I decided to write this article to express my love for this group and give them their well deserved spotlight.

During their ten year run, the group released six studio albums; seven if you count their farewell compilation album, Between Us, which contained their most popular songs, as well as five new songs. They had incredible music videos which featured unique concepts and dance routines. In terms of the concept and fashion, my favorite was always the “Woman Like Me” music video; but, when it comes to choreography, the best has to be the “Sweet Melody” video. Even though the band was extremely well rounded in their talents, they truly shined with their vocals and harmonies. My favorite album ended up being LM5 for this very reason, since their harmonies were incredible from the very first track. One of my favorite things I discovered, after they released LM5, is that they did a lot of acoustic performances. These truly allowed for the fans to appreciate their vocal talent and to hear each girl put their own special touch on the song. If someone reading this hasn’t seen their “Confetti” acoustic performance, I strongly recommend you look it up, it’s truly one of their best.

Even though Little Mix was originally a four piece, during their final years they became a trio. Jesy Nelson’s exit left many fans sad that the girl group was now missing one of their members. However, since leaving the group, Nelson has received several blackfishing allegations which she has refused to acknowledge. This, among other subsequent events, led to a fall out between her and the Little Mix girls, who also called out her problematic behavior, as well as between her and the fans.

At the moment, the three remaining members are all exploring their own solo careers. Pinnock has released an EP and performed one of her first solo shows, with both Edwards and Thirwall in attendance. Edwards has released six singles and has been teasing a debut album for a few months. Thirwall was the last of the girls to release her debut single but, in terms of streaming, she seems to be getting the most attention. Even though they aren’t making music as Little Mix anymore, the three girls continue to show up for each other and support each other’s music careers.

Little Mix will always have a special place in my heart. Their music has been a constant in my life for a very long time; from listening to them on the radio when I was little and they’d first started making music, to finally sitting down and listening to their albums when I was in middle school, and now being in university and getting to follow along with their solo careers. It was always bittersweet that I thought they were so talented but I didn’t see them get the same attention that other X Factor artists had. Now that I’m looking at it with a more grown up perspective, I can see that this doesn’t take away from their talent and potential. They demonstrated that they were great artists through every song, music video, and performance; as a group and as solo artists. Even though I think they deserved better from the general public, they will always be one of the greatest bands in my eyes.