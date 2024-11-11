Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Call It Quits?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE SET TO BREAK UP!!! CONTRACT MADE PUBLIC BY EMPLOYEE OF KELCE’S MEDIA TEAM!!! THEY’RE OVER!!! REAL NOT CLICKBAIT!!!

Now that I have your attention, for legal reasons, I have to say that the cringe-worthy, clickbait-y start and title are a joke! (Though they were pretty fun to write).

As far as celebrity romances go, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s has been one of the most publicized romances anyone and their mother can think about recently. Both the singer-songwriter and football player seem to be at the very peak of their respective careers, and the sudden dating rumors only served to push them further into the spotlight. Some naysayers claimed that the entire relationship was one big publicity stunt, but that’s not why we’re here. The point I’m getting to is straightforward: Swift and Kelce are quite the couple and seemed to get together in a way a lot of people can only dream of.



TODAY outlined a detailed timeline of Kelce and Swift’s relationship, and to summarize, it’s the stuff of romance novels. Travis attended his hometown’s Eras Tour show in hopes that he would interact with Taylor, they eventually got the chance to meet, Taylor started showing up to Travis’s games alongside his mother, and next thing the world knows, they’d confirmed the relationship and even shared a kiss on TV after the Chiefs won this year’s Super Bowl.

Photo by USA Today

The way things played out for the couple was nothing short of a high school romance. She went to his games and excitedly cheered for him alongside their family and friends, he attended her concerts and fanboyed as she did what she does best. It seemed so picture-perfect that it was difficult to imagine the two of them ending things. However, things seemed to hit a bump in the road when an unexpected document surfaced early in September.

The document, titled “Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce’s Public Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift,” claimed that Travis and Taylor were set to publicly announce a breakup on September 28th. Included in the document were allegations that the football player and singer-songwriter would announce that the breakup had been a mutual decision and a natural occurrence. Rumors also circulated that Swift would be writing three (3) songs about their relationship (of which Kelce would receive 10% in royalties), though sources on that were sketchy at best.

To say it was shocking to their supporters would be an understatement. All eyes had been on them for the past year, following their charming, whirlwind romance as they actively supported each other through such astonishing points in their life. Travis, with closing the last football season by winning the Super Bowl; Taylor, with having the highest-grossing music tour ever. Even though I’m not the most avid Swiftie out there, I was still intrigued by the supposed contract and what September 28th might hold. Like many people, I patiently/anxiously waited for the days to go by. And, well…

September 28th came and went as I wrote this article. As far as the world’s concerned, Taylor and Travis are still together. While two absences from Kelce’s football games fueled the rumors that the couple had split, both have come forward to make it clear that they are still very much in a relationship. It’s more a matter of both parties being extremely busy with their current schedules, and seeing each other as often is just too complicated to be fixed with a private jet ride.

Honestly, I’m glad it seems like Taylor and Travis are doing just fine. Both of them seem so happy whenever they’re around each other and this relationship seems to bring out the best of their careers, so who cares if it was maybe born from a publicity stunt? The joy I see goes far beyond anything a media team could create and it is strong enough to withstand this particular scandal. Here’s to hoping that things work out for this novel-worthy romance.