Reusable Water Bottles: A Symbol Of Elitism In The Age Of Sustainability

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Metal reusable water bottles, once seen as merely practical and eco-friendly objects, have become a status symbol. At first, these products emerged as an initiative to reduce plastic consumption, but over time they’ve transformed into a fashion phenomenon, where the prestige associated with certain brands takes precedence over sustainability. Today, acquiring these items is no longer just an ecological act but a way to project an elitist and desirable identity.

This transformation has led reusable bottles to be perceived as more than just an eco-product, with their prices and brands tied to a distinguished and conscious lifestyle. Brands like Hydroflask, Stanley, Yeti, Corkcicle, and Owala, among many others, have gained attention not only for their functionality, but also for their designs and reputation they’ve gained. However, these same companies sell their products at high prices, making them inaccessible to many.

The Price of Sustainability

A walk through stores like Kókomo reveals that reusable bottle brands are highly promoted, standing out not only for their functionality but also for their presentation and prestige. Looking at these brands’ websites shows a wide range of prices for products of the same size.

Although the product’s functionality remains the same, price differences are tied to size, color, and brand popularity. Limited editions or new color collections are often more expensive, reflecting the influence that fashion and exclusivity have on the cost.

The price of a 12-oz tumbler can range from $18 to $32, depending on the brand, while a gallon-sized bottle can be priced between $125 and $130. Larger bottles with added features, like handles or straws, also tend to be more expensive. This has turned sustainability into a privilege for those who can afford it, excluding those who cannot pay for these recognized brands.

The Evolution of Green Advertising

The popularization of these sustainable products stems from increasing awareness about environmental care. The alternative of using reusable bottles arose from concern about excessive plastic consumption. At first, the goal was purely ecological: to reduce single-use plastics. Companies promoted reusable bottles as a way to hydrate responsibly and sustainably. However, studies show that, over time, brands and advertising began to present these products as luxury items to boost sales. This shift demonstrates the phenomenon of greenwashing, where many companies pretend to be eco-friendly more for commercial reasons than for genuine environmental commitment.

One of the key marketing tools being used is sustainability, which, once linked to environmental responsibility, has become a central promotional strategy. Consumers’ purchase intentions are now driven more by the prestige of eco-friendly products than by a genuine desire to be sustainable. As a result, consumers end up choosing products based on their ecological appearance rather than a true environmental commitment. The consumer’s initial goal —to make choices that benefit the environment— gets lost in the process.

The Role of Social Media in Green Advertising

Social media has played an essential role in maintaining this perception. In an interview with Her Campus, María Cintrón Lozada, social media specialist and co-founder of the digital marketing agency The Digital Chameleon, explained that the “fear of missing out” (FOMO) drives the masses to acquire products so as not to feel socially excluded. In “The Culture of Consumption versus the Sustainability of Life,” it’s mentioned that “capitalism, through industry, achieves the increase in the volume of objects produced, and creates new needs.” With reusable water bottles, FOMO creates in consumers a need to have all the most popular products, whether they are stickers, straws, or limited collections.

The study “Lifestyle, Activism, and Consumption in Environmental Influencers on Instagram” expands on how, through their personal experiences and carefully crafted image posts, “eco-influencers” present ecological products as not only necessary, but also desirable, transforming them into status symbols. As Cintrón Lozada points out: “you turn a basic product into an elite product through the use of key people who give it that style.”

Brands, recognizing the impact of these “eco-influencers,” collaborate with them to promote products and services that reflect these values. However, as noted by The Digital Chameleon’s co-founder, it’s important to keep in mind that “the same influencers who work for these brands, seeking to reach certain audiences, are simply paid to say certain things.”

Less Plastic or More Waste?

Reusable water bottles were created as a more ecological alternative, but their production and growing demand can contribute to the very problems they were meant to solve. Some consumers collect every new bottle on the market — whether it’s a limited edition, a seasonal color, or an exclusive collaboration. This creates a contradiction: while these items are designed as sustainable options and their production is less harmful to the environment compared to disposable alternatives, the habit of collecting them fuels consumerism. This behavior negatively impacts the environment through overproduction and unnecessary waste, contradicting the original purpose of these reusable products.

Jenna Freitas | Her Campus Media Design Team

Sustainability as a Privilege for the Few

Access to sustainable practices and eco-friendly products is limited by socioeconomic level, determining who can afford to be sustainable and who cannot. Research shows that these limits turn sustainable living into a privilege, as not everyone has the resources to adopt such habits. A RECLA study states that sustainability rests on three pillars: economic, social, and environmental. Treating sustainability as a luxury only accessible to those with sufficient resources contradicts the social pillar, which promotes equity, inclusion, and justice, aiming for everyone to have access to the benefits of sustainable practices. When sustainability is restricted by economic factors, exclusion occurs, preventing people with fewer resources from participating in ecological initiatives.

Ecological Concerns in a World of Trends

Trends are fleeting. These products, designed to be reusable, become disposable once they lose their appeal. Although metal is recyclable, questions remain about how the large number of unused bottles will be managed once they fall out of fashion. All this contemporary development of technology, economy, and culture seems to be shaping, rather, an anti-ecological ethos. It’s questioned whether the ecological ethos is compatible with the spirit of a society oriented toward production and consumption. So, what does the future hold in a world where “green” is consumed and discarded at the pace of passing trends?