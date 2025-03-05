Respecting the Artist: Chapell Roan’s Struggle for Dignity and Why Every Artist Deserves Humanity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter.

Fame is clearly a double-edged sword, but would you sacrifice your boundaries for it? Chapell Roan has demonstrated that you don’t have to. On social media, and even on the red carpet, we have seen her constantly defend her ideals, which are to be treated with respect and dignity. She has demanded time and time again for fans and paparazzi to treat her decently. Nevertheless, should she really have to make several videos online on how it’s abnormal to be treated the way she is ONLY because she’s an artist? The fact that it’s a struggle for celebrities to obtain those basic rights speaks volumes about the way society perceives artists. Her experience sheds light on what society views her to be: just pure entertainment.

Artists already have a hard time receiving proper treatment as they go through their career. There seems to be an unspoken rule that artists should accept disrespect and invasions of privacy as part of the job when that shouldn’t be the case. Chapell Roan, as she recounts a hypothetical to her fans in a TikTok, says “…if you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from your car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say ‘can I get a photo with you?’ … Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time?” In this hypothetical situation she explains that, at the end of the day, both individuals are strangers. Since you don’t know her and she doesn’t know you, it raises the question: why should she have to endure inappropriate behavior? Being an artist shouldn’t mean that you have to accept a lack of respect in any form.

In a different video she recounts the following, “I don’t care that abuse and harassment—stalking—whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are um- famous or a little famous … I don’t care that this type of crazy behavior comes along with the job … that does not make it okay.” She goes on to say she doesn’t believe she’s selfish for feeling that this behavior is unacceptable and mentions that, just because a fan enjoys her art, doesn’t mean they know her personally.

In our current society, parasocial relationships have become increasingly normalized, which often leads to a blurred line between admiration and personal connection. It’s only natural for fans to feel a deep bond to artists and find meaning in their work. However, it’s important to remember that these artists are also individuals who deserve respect and to establish personal boundaries. She shouldn’t be told to “chill” or that she creates drama for simply defending herself. While relating to their artistry can be a powerful experience, there needs to be a limit for privacy and to treat them with the same kindness and decency we would offer to anyone else.

When it comes to the treatment from paparazzi, Chapell Roan has also made it known that she will not bite her tongue at the expense of letting herself or others around her be disrespected. She even asked a photographer to apologize for their behavior, which was clearly warranted.

Even though Chapell Roan may seem new to the industry, she has a clear understanding of who she is and the treatment she deserves to receive. Artists will try any and all ways possible to be treated with respect and have power over their own autonomy and do as they will, but most have to fight for it when they truly should not have to. The expectation that artists must assert boundaries and demand they be treated with basic human decency is an unfortunate reality in a society that often overlooks their humanity. Celebrities, like everyone else, deserve to be treated with kindness, empathy, and respect. Just because they share their gifts with the world does not mean they give up the right to personal space or dignity.

Receiving deserved respect as an artist can be challenging, but it becomes attainable when it is demanded. Chapell Roan, a powerful artist, shows us the way by standing up for what is right, both personally and as a celebrity. She advocates for her privacy and emphasizes the necessity of being treated with the respect and dignity she has a right to. Roan’s stance against the treatment she has received serves as a powerful reminder that artists deserve to be treated with honor, whether it be from paparazzi, entitled fans, or people who criticize her constantly for defending herself.

Retrieved from Pinterest