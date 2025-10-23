My Top Supernatural M/M Romances For The Spooky Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here’s your online book bestie again! Before we dive into the juicy part of this article (the recs, of course!), I want to make my case towards spooky month recommendations. As a certified scaredy-cat, I don’t do horror, gore, or real paranormal — slap a based on true events — kind of books. I have to sleep, and well, I’m a bit of a coward… so I can’t really read those stories. I’m sorry to those who enjoy that side of the spooky month; I salute you and admire you because I could never!

Now, if you’re more like me, or if you just enjoy a little bit of everything, here are some supernatural M/M romances for the spooky month. Vampires, werewolves, witches, demons, angels, a bit of fun, and maybe a dash of angst, is the recipe in the cauldron for these:

And remember folks, never judge a book by its cover.

Perhaps a biased pick, but trust me, if I didn’t start this list with this book, I wouldn’t be me. In This Iron Ground is a story filled with pain, angst, and trauma. I always recommend being vigilant of the content warnings before going into this book. However, the author does an amazing job of going into these topics in a world filled with magic, werewolves, and hope. It is simply exquisite. Shapeshifters, friends-to-lovers, new adults, and found family are the gold mines of this book. You’ll want to protect Damien and fall in love with Hakan, trust me.

Okay, psst! I know I said I’d recommend only spooky vibes books, but if you’re into omegaverse and heart-pulling writing, just dive into all of Marina’s books. They’re magical.

Yes, yes, I know I’m mentioning an entire series… but I read it all so fast it might as well have been one entire big book. You’ll want to keep going after the first one, I wouldn’t lie to you! Werewolves, workplace romance, detectives, and enemies-to-lovers? Come on! Sit down and enjoy this five-book series that starts with The Wolf at the Door. Agent Cooper is more than reluctant to work with Oliver Park, but trust me, that forced proximity tag? Does the work! *winks*

I can’t continue without mentioning that I’m a bit of a Lark Taylor fan. You won’t notice at all though, I promise. *nervous laugh* However, before we dive into the books I particularly love, here’s a recap of her very extensive, fun, sometimes angsty, and sexy supernatural (supe) world. The Lark Taylor universe starts with Reckless Damned, a series centered around the sons of hell. Then, we have Damned Connections, which introduces us to a more diverse set of supernatural beings: demons, vampires, werewolves, and witches. This is followed by Hopeless Blessed, centered solely around angels, and The Wild Edges, centered on werewolves (shapeshifters); these last two are still ongoing. They’re all interconnected but can be read as standalones. Let’s go back to my favorites:

Look, Lark Taylor’s Supe’ universe is one big happy family of supernatural species, of course with the occasional staking, but that’s love for immortals! Now, an enemies-to-lovers story between an angel and a demon, fated mates, tortured hero, and deep emotions? This book does an amazing job of giving you a little bit of everything. It has its spicy parts, but you get real troubled MCs and pain. For a hurt/comfort lover like me? Micah and Nox were a feast. You’ll enjoy them trying to fight their destiny. There’s nothing like forbidden love.

A painful retelling of The Grim Reaper. Would you wait lifetimes for your fated mate? What do you even know about yearning if you haven’t read this book? I don’t want to spoil a lot, but Ferry’s and Leo’s story is definitely one for the books! It opens this new series with an insight into just what these mates will do for each other. A bit of a slow burn this one!

Justice is the second book in the Damned Connections interconnected series. It can be read as a standalone, but don’t say I didn’t warn you! You’ll enjoy Sebastian more if you read the universe. He’s the definition of tough until a blinding smile and a sweet soul cross his path. Matty is the perfect antidote to Sebastian’s cold demeanor. If you’re into that, you have to read this book. An instant five-star for me: grumpy and sunshine, more of that good hurt/comfort, and an amazing gentle character with a vampire who would do anything for him. Put your Converse on and read this, trust me (you’ll get the reference when you do).

I have a few special mentions. Most of these are in the middle of a long series, or I simply didn’t include them so as to not overwhelm you. Raiden and Daman by Jaclyn Osborn, and the Bro and The Beast series by L.C. Davis are all good, light-hearted, and you can add Oh, Sacred Dark by Marina Vivancos to mix some angsty vibes with the spooky season. Some of these might have questionable covers and some might make you cringe, but a good time is a good time and that’s what I had with these. Before going, I’d like to recommend some books that are on my TBR, for those who’d like to buddy ready with me: Light in the Shadows by Georgia C. Leigh, Don’t Let The Forest In by C.G Drews and Angels Before Man by Rafael Nicolas.