Local Puerto-Rican Matcha Spots You Must Try!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been a coffee person my entire life, it’s been the center of my days and a motivation for me to get out of bed in the morning. But recently, there’s been a sudden surge in matcha and matcha-inspired recipes across the world. It’s been included in the wave of wellness practices such as pilates, yoga, and mindful living due to its health-related benefits. As a result, I’ve slowly crossed into the world of matcha and might be turning into a bit of an enthusiast on the topic.

I have taken it upon myself to explore different matcha spots, including local coffee shops or small business pop-ups, in order to find my favorites. But this isn’t just another ceremonial matcha list. Instead, I’ll put the spotlight onto local places and entrepreneurs that are looking to spice up and reimagine their matcha recipes for the current matcha lovers in Puerto Rico.

Cereza matcha

I’ll start off with Cereza Matcha Bar, an extension of Cereza Coffee House in Bayamón. With a pop-up booth in Plaza Las Americas’ Plaza Market, it became one of the few matcha bars in the mall. When they’re not at the booth, you might catch them leading matcha-making workshops at their coffee shop and even nail salons. Their booth also offers a complete matcha kit, perfect for anyone looking to start their matcha journey at home. After one sip of their vanilla matcha with homemade cold foam, it’s very easy to see why this spot made it to the top of my list. A must if you find yourself in the area and on the lookout for a creamy ceremonial matcha.

Matcha muchacha bar

One of the most-tried matcha spots in the metropolitan area is Matcha Muchacha Bar. With three locations dispersed in Santurce, Winston Churchill Avenue, and now in Plaza Las Américas Mall, they have achieved recognition in creating different matcha recipes for their clients. One of their most popular recipes, and my personal favorite, is the Basic B*tch Latte. This is a cold matcha latte, with strawberry syrup, sugar, and your choice of milk. For an extra pop of flavor, I always add cold foam and oat milk, which helps everything fall into place. Not to mention, their pink and green aesthetic is everything and more when looking for a nearby matcha bar.

D’Cafe Home

A rather new place that captured my attention is D’Cafe Home in Guaynabo. I came across them after looking for new brunch spots, and they did not disappoint! Due to it being my first time, the barista recommended to me their ‘Coco Matcha Cloud’, which is a normal iced matcha latte with coconut water and vanilla. While I’m usually not the biggest fan of coconut recipes, this drink won me over with its light sweetness and unique twist on typical ceremonial matcha. On top of that, their menu also features specialty matcha-flavored items like ice cream and pastries. Overall, D’Cafe Home gave me a refreshing reminder that matcha can be both playful and elevated, making it a spot worth revisiting.

Matchamama

Last, but certainly not least, we have Matchamama, a local matcha shop founded by entrepreneur Sohan Abad Del Valle. Abad shares her creative matcha recipes through events and pop-ups, as well as yoga and pilates studios in order to introduce people to her craft. She is also a certified yoga teacher who teaches in different places such as Jardín al Bosque, a place near the Botanical Garden in Río Piedras. From a creamy hibiscus matcha to a refreshing horchata matcha, her drinks are truly one of a kind. I had the pleasure of stumbling upon her table at the Mercado Local in La Laguna del Condado this year, and it automatically became a favorite. Matchamama proves that matcha can be endlessly reinvented and is always worth sipping, especially when attending local markets.

Whether you’re a lifelong lover or a curious newcomer, Puerto Rico’s matcha scene proves there’s always a new flavor to try and a local spot waiting to surprise you. From pop-up booths to cozy cafés, the island’s matcha makers are putting their own spin on this global trend. If you haven’t found a matcha recipe that truly delights you yet, there’s no better time or place to start your own journey and find your favorite.