LGBTQ+ Friendly Spots Around the UPRRP Campus

The season of love is upon us and, whether. you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your partner or friends, I wanted to share some LGBTQ+ friendly spots that you can hang out at and be at peace. I like to call it “queer peace”, we’re here, we’re queer and nobody can bother us for that. Now, I’m completely aware that studying, although important, isn’t all we need to do. We’re allowed to go out and have fun and take a break from all the craziness that’s surrounding us. That’s why first and foremost I want to give you my favorite spots for a night out in Rio Piedras.

Nightlife

El Boricua

My first ever Her Campus article was about this bar. I’ve been going there almost every Thursday for the last three years of my college experience. At El Bori you will find the best energy of San Juan, it is so much fun! The musical acts are always a 10/10, the drinks are great, and the people really make it a five star experience. I’ve always said that I feel like time stops there, and it’s a little pocket of happiness that welcomes you with open arms and gives you the best time of your life. Remember, if you’re going to any of the places I’m recommending in this article, make sure to at least go with someone you know and stay safe. Although tThese places are queer friendly (which is amazing), there are still bad people in this world, but never let them ruin your vibe.

Directions: 5 calle Saldaña, San Juan, 00925

El Ensayo

If you’ve ever hung out around Río Piedras you’re probably thinking that I’m crazy for suggesting this, but I have to say that this is the perfect place to go when you need to just relax somewhere. The music is always cool and the drinks are cheap, so you can have a nice time there if you’re with the right people. Your company will make or break any situation you’re ever in, but especially this one. Everyone has to be open to new spaces because it’s a very different and eccentric place but, if you give it a chance, I’m almost certain you will love it. There is also a great place to sit outside if the vibes inside are a little bit too much. In the past, they’ve hosted rap battles and movie nights there and they never disappoint.

Directions: 55 calle Robles, San Juan, 00925

Places to get coffee/eat

Panismo

The first time I ever visited Panismo was funny because I was on a pseudo date. My time with that person was very fun, but I think the environment also had a lot to do with that. Panismo is a coffee and brunch place where you can get everything from pastries, to coffee, to an actual meal, and it’s all of great quality. Whether you’re going there on a date or to study, it really is the perfect place to chill, because it’s cozy yet different. There’s this huge mural on the wall of Rio Piedras which is absolutely mesmerizing to look at, and it’s stuff like that which I think gives a place its magic. Panismo really feels special.

Directions: 1054 Calle González, San Juan, 925

Café Comunión

Lastly, there’s Café Comunión, an amazing Puertorican enterprise that specializes in quality coffee. There really is no coffee like theirs, because it has such an amazing taste that’s really hard to beat. It’s never burnt nor sour; it’s perfect, every time. This place is frequented a lot by university students when they get out of class because it’s one of the closest shops to campus. This summer, my girlfriends and I went almost every week after our classes and could spend hours there. Conversation flows and it’s a perfect setting to go if you need some study time, also!

Directions: 51 Paseo de Diego, San Juan, 00925

Supporting local businesses is also a great point to bring to the table. So, the next time you feel like going to study at Starbucks or going to hang out at a mall or something, please reconsider and visit one of these places that need your support. Remember to stay safe and sound!