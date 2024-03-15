How To Get Your Voter Registration Card In Puerto Rico

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2024 general elections of Puerto Rico are set to take place on November 5 of the same year. During these elections, the governor of Puerto Rico, the resident commissioner, the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the mayors of the 78 municipalities will be elected for the quadrennium spanning from the beginning of 2025 to 2029. Making these decisions, which are approximately eight months away, will not be an easy task, which is why we need to be prepared. In this article, I’ll guide you through the initial step: obtaining your voting card in Puerto Rico.

However, before proceeding, you must ensure that you meet the following requirements:

Be an American citizen Reside on the Island Be 18 years old or older on or before November 5, 2024 Not be judicially incapacitated

Now that you’re aware of the requirements for obtaining your voter registration card, let’s move on to the official procedure.

What documents do I need to initiate the steps?

If you were born in Puerto Rico and are over 18 years old:

A valid photo ID

The last four digits of your Social Security number

Optionally, you can also bring a LUMA bill showing your residential address

If you were born in Puerto Rico but turn 18 during the quadrennium, you must follow these steps:

Visit a Permanent Registration Board to ensure your name appears in the Demographic Registry Database. If it does, you don’t need to provide evidence to register.

If your name doesn’t appear, you must bring:

Your original birth certificate

A valid photo ID

The last four digits of your Social Security number

Optionally, a LUMA bill showing your residential address

Where should I go?

To obtain your voter registration card, you must go to your nearest Permanent Registration Board. They operate from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 A.M. to 4:15 P.M., so make sure to plan accordingly!

Finally, this is how a voter registration card looks like:

I encourage you to get your voter registration card as soon as possible. Voting is our right, and it’s crucial that we exercise it. Let’s each make our contribution to enact positive change!