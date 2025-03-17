The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In our modern world, the line between fiction and reality has become increasingly blurred, especially when it comes to society’s obsession with serial killers. Once viewed as horrifying criminals, these individuals are now transforming into celebrities, with fans dressing up as them for Halloween and even sending them love letters in prison. This shift in perception is not only unsettling, but also indicative of a larger issue: the desensitization and detachment from the real-life horrors these individuals have inflicted.

Serial killers are not fictional characters crafted for our entertainment; they are real people who have caused immeasurable harm and suffering. The recent surge in popularity of TV shows and movies like Dexter, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and You, which tend to depict serial killers in a more relatable and sometimes sympathetic light, contributes to the distortion of public perception. It’s crucial to remember that these criminals are not antiheroes fighting for justice, but individuals who have committed heinous acts against innocent people.

The glorification of serial killers has reached disturbing levels, with people expressing their admiration through love letters, tattoos, and even treating them like superheroes or supervillains from comic books. This phenomenon speaks to a broader societal issue—a disconnect from the reality of the pain and tragedy caused by these individuals. It’s essential to question why some are drawn to idolizing those who have committed unspeakable acts rather than focusing on the victims and the trauma endured by their families.

The media plays a significant role in perpetuating this fascination with serial killers. By humanizing them in TV shows and movies, we risk diluting the severity of their crimes and perpetuating a dangerous narrative that blurs the lines between good and evil, not to mention the lines between fiction and reality. These distortions may contribute to the misguided belief that these criminals are somehow redeemable or worthy of sympathy.

The effects on society and the victims’ families are profound and often overlooked. When documentaries are made about serial killers, it is not uncommon for the victims’ families to be left in the dark. The release of such documentaries without informing or involving the families forces them to relive the trauma publicly, which adds an additional layer of suffering to an already painful experience. The media’s focus on the sensational aspects of these crimes often overshadows the human tragedy endured by those directly affected.

Imagine a situation where a family discovers that a documentary detailing the gruesome details of their loved one’s murder is available for public consumption without any prior notification. This lack of consideration for the victims’ families perpetuates a cycle of pain, making it challenging for them to find closure and move forward.

A simple Google search for “serial killers” unveils a disturbing side of our online culture, where fascination with these criminals is fueled by sensationalized content. One notable example is the Rolling Stones’ article “American Psychos: 10 Modern Serial Killers You’ve Never Heard Of,” which highlights a troubling trend of turning these criminals into subjects of intrigue. The very nature of such articles, with lists framing serial killers as enigmatic figures to be discovered, contributes to the glamorization of their actions. Furthermore, the inclusion of platforms like Quora, where users question whether it’s “bad” to find serial killers “cool,” reveals a concerning normalization of such sentiments within online communities. This phenomenon underscores the need for a critical examination of the way we consume and discuss information related to serial killers, emphasizing the potential harm in perpetuating a narrative that romanticizes or downplays the gravity of their crimes.

The blurring of lines between reality and fiction in our fascination with serial killers is a concerning trend. It is time to recognize these individuals for what they truly are—criminals who have caused immense pain and suffering. By reframing our perspective and prioritizing the victims over the perpetrators, we can work towards a society that confronts the true horrors of these crimes rather than glorifying the monsters behind them. Moreover, it is essential for the media to approach these narratives responsibly, considering the impact on the victims’ families and ensuring they are not subjected to further anguish through thoughtless and insensitive portrayals of their loved ones’ tragedies.