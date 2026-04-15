How Rise Of The ‘Grammar Police’ Reflects Today’s Literacy Crisis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

They’re always there, lurking in the shadows of a comment section, waiting for the slip-up to occur, for a typo or two. The grammar police are a relentless force. The term, usually used in online spaces, identifies people who publicly and compulsively correct other people’s grammar — whether it’s a typo or the misuse of a specific word. This, in part, is why they’re often vilified. You see, these individuals aren’t known for actually wanting to ensure the proper use of whatever language they’re correcting at the time. They’re known for embarrassing others in public and belittling the way they write or speak — sometimes coming off as “language bullies” instead. As explained by Matthew Malady, an attorney and writer for the online magazine Slate, there’s nothing wrong with knowing and caring about language rules; the problem arises when people use that knowledge to feel superior or show off.

The problem goes further than that, considering the classist and potentially racist undertones that arise from the idea of proper grammar. Oftentimes, different dialects arise out of necessity or oppression. Take African American Vernacular English (AAVE) as an example of this. Although it’s often categorized as “improper grammar,” it also has deep and historical racial roots, and criticizing or correcting a dialect spoken by many African Americans in the United States purposely overlooks its significance. And Spanglish, a mix of Spanish and English, is also often seen as “lazy” or “incorrect,” although it actually follows consistent speech patterns as well and is the product of centuries worth of history, traced back to the 19th century and strengthened after the Spanish-American War of 1898. In these settings, people often correct others’ grammar without considering that culturally different ways of speaking or writing are still perfectly valid.

Other times, grammar corrections are used as an attack on someone’s credibility. When this happens, the grammar police tends to get an even worse reputation, since these attacks are usually done when they don’t have a good rebuttal for the arguments being made. This behavior comes off as elitist, as if only people with perfect grammar are allowed to have an opinion worthy of being considered. However, this begs the question: does bad grammar influence credibility? The obvious answer would be that it doesn’t, or rather, that it shouldn’t. Unfortunately though, the way that you write and express your ideas does have an impact on how well the receiving party takes them. An argument could be correct and make all the right points, but if it’s riddled with typos and spelling mistakes, it immediately loses its impact and any good points go out the window.



The truth is that people care about grammar even more than they think. Grammar is a reflection of a writer’s professionalism, intellect, and attention to detail. In a job interview for example, it’s just as essential, since it mirrors how much they know or are willing to learn. So someone who can’t differentiate between “their,” “there,” and “they’re,” or “payed” and “paid” (a mistake I’ve seen one too many times on TikTok lately), will most times be passed over for a candidate that “cares enough” to know these differences. Now, you might be thinking, “good grammar is obviously important in professional settings, it’s online spaces and social media where it’s okay if it takes a back seat.” — and you’d be right. However, although these social spaces are made with the intent of them being casual environments, “casual” shouldn’t automatically mean a disregard for grammar, especially in today’s world. Furthermore, not caring about how we write online is harmful, since it subconsciously spills over into our daily lives and communication.

That’s why I believe that vilifying the grammar police — though they are certainly deserving of criticism, as I’ve illustrated before — is ultimately a reflection of the decline in literacy rates.

It’s no secret that the U.S. has been reporting a decline in literacy rates, and students have been underperforming in comparison to previous years. According to The Nation’s Report Card, fewer 12th-graders are reaching a level considered “proficient” in reading, and more students are performing below the “basic” level. “In 2024, the average reading score for the nation at grade 12 was 3 points lower than in 2019. Compared to the first reading assessment in 1992, the average score was 10 points lower in 2024,” the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) reported. While these numbers may not seem huge, even small drops indicate real and worrying trends, especially when they concern thousands of students nationwide.

Now, how are the grammar police even remotely related to the literacy crisis?

While the debates about grammar policing — whether on social media, in classrooms, or in casual conversation — might seem like minor cultural quarrels, maybe annoying at best, they actually touch on the larger issue of literacy. When society treats sloppy writing as trivial, it subtly signals that literacy itself isn’t important. This situation becomes even more significant when we consider that children are present in these online spaces as well, learning what’s “cool” and what’s acceptable when it comes to language. Young people tend to absorb information with a quicker ease, and being constantly exposed to casual and incorrect writing subconsciously shapes their own writing habits. The rise of typos, shortcuts, and our casual disregard for proper writing mirrors a broader trend: reading and writing skills are being under-prioritized, and with them, our ability to think critically and express ourselves clearly. Plenty of TikTok videos, for example, are full of confused comments asking for clarity because the creator missed a comma or two. So much of pop culture is misunderstood because of this decline in critical thinking and reading comprehension, all of these skills that are developed through writing as well.

Now, I don’t mean to insinuate that I’m a grammar expert or that my writing is always 100% typo-free. I make many mistakes, and sometimes my writing is one nonsensical blob. English isn’t even my first language; so I often end up having to make the extra effort each time I write an essay, a comment on social media, or any time I send an email to my boss. I check and triple-check whatever I write. And sure, mistakes are bound to slip by, none of us are perfect. However, my point is that when we make the effort, it matters and it shows. I’ve had plenty of people correct my grammar. It’s angering, embarrassing, and awkward, but from these encounters I’ve grown and improved over time.

Taking the time to communicate effectively, even online, isn’t about perfection, but about respecting ourselves and the ideas we’re trying to share.