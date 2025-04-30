How Does Trump’s Executive Order Making English The National Language Affect Puerto Rico?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the course of history, many have attempted to establish English as the official language of the United States. Despite efforts made by politicians such as John Adams in the 1780s and the English Only Movement developed in the 1980s, none succeeded at the Federal level. However, on March 1, 2025, current President Donald Trump signed an executive order to officially designate English as the nation’s primary language for the first time in U.S. history. This unexpected move has, without a doubt, raised major concerns among many people, particularly Puerto Ricans, as the order does not exempt any of the U.S. territories.

PUERTO RICANS CURRENT LANGUAGE POLITICS

To this day, Puerto Rico has two official languages: Spanish and English. Over 95% of the island’s population speak Spanish, making it the dominant language in the island. Whilst more than half of Puerto Ricans have some understanding and fluency over the English language, only about a quarter of them are fully bilingual. Additionally, the Puerto Rican government primarily operates in Spanish, though English is a compulsory subject in educational institutions.

THREAT TO SPANISH SPEAKERS

The new executive order signed by President Trump declares that “establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society.” This order has faced relentless criticism, since it ultimately revokes the past executive order signed by President Bill Clinton in 2000, which obligated federal agencies and funding programs to provide language assistance to non-English speakers, fostering a more inclusive and welcoming environment for new Americans.

Under Trump’s new policy, these protections have been indefinitely removed. Agencies now have the power to provide support in other languages only if they choose to. The order indicates that “agency heads should make decisions as they deem necessary to fulfill their respective agencies’ mission and efficiently provide Government services to the American people.” This new order complicates things for many Puerto Ricans in and outside of the island, particularly for those who struggle to communicate in English.

WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD FOR PUERTO RICANS?

Trump’s executive order affirms that “agency heads are not required to amend, remove, or otherwise stop production of documents, products, or other services prepared or offered in languages other than English.” While this suggests that Spanish language resources may still be available, the implementation of the order remains unclear. Although it doesn’t ban the use of Spanish, it weakens the protection for those who depend on it. Many Puerto Ricans fear that federal agencies might prioritize English, making it more difficult for Spanish speakers to access necessary services such as health-care, health insurance with companies like FEMA, legal protection, education, and even passport application or renewal processes.

For the majority of Puerto Ricans, Spanish is more than just their primary language, it’s an essential part of their identity. It symbolizes their cultural resilience in the face of outside influences that have tried to eliminate their culture and autonomy. Some may view this order as a direct attack on Puerto Rican culture, possibly causing a clash between both the island and the U.S. The federal interactions with Puerto Rico may undergo changes and have significant implications for its people, depending on how agencies choose to enforce English as the official language. However, if there’s something that remains certain, it’s that Puerto Ricans don’t give up without a fight, especially when it comes to defending their cultural identity.