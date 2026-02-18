Hair Troubles: A Journey Of Self Love And Learning

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My relationship with my hair has always been complicated. Growing up in Puerto Rico in the mid 2000s to early 2010s meant that the stigma against curly and coily hair was at an all time high, especially if you were visibly black. So it was basically inevitable that my hair would be relaxed at 3 years old, as a birthday gift. My insecurities around my hair were basically set in stone that day.

School didn’t help. Constant teasing and remarks, even from a teacher who once called my hair “pelo malo” (which translates to “bad hair”)made my self image plummet. I constantly compared myself to my lighter-skinned and looser haired classmates, wishing that one day I’d wake up looking like them. As the years went on, however, the narrative around coily hair began to change. I found myself wanting to go back to my natural hair and ditch the relaxers. After many arguments and tears, I was finally able to start growing my natural hair out; and by senior year of high school, my hair was fully natural.

For a while, life was great. My hair kept growing and I found myself loving how I looked more and more. Then, in October 2023, I did a Botox hair treatment that involved two rounds of blow drying under the impression that it would aid in hydration and definition while leaving my original curl pattern intact. However, I washed my hair a week or two after the treatment, (right before a trip to Miami where I had a gig), and the curls didn’t revert. When I looked in the mirror all I saw were lifeless, damaged strands of hair. My hair was unrecognizable.

If three years ago you’d told me that I’d cut my hair up to my ears, I would’ve laughed in your face. Two years ago, I would’ve cried and lost my mind. Today, I know that it was exactly what I needed. After letting it grow for about a year, I did a big chop. I’d never had my hair so short. At the salon appointment, I quickly found out that my usual hair habits weren’t as good as I’d originally thought. Here began my journey of learning to care for my hair again, and working through my unresolved issues with hair.

As the year and a half has flown by, I’ve gotten more comfortable with my hair and have fully embraced it, even when it doesn’t want to cooperate with me (mostly my fault). My love for my hair and myself has only grown, especially as I continue to nurture and watch it grow. There has definitely been a learning curve, but it’s all part of the process. Sitting down to experiment has been almost therapeutic and is now part of my weekly ritual.

What I’ve Learned: