Goodbye Mercedes, Hello Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton’s Historic Career Move 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter.

In the wise words of four-time Formula One World Drivers’ champion, Sebastian Vettel, “Everybody is a Ferrari fan.” Vettel uttered these words in a post-race interview almost nine years ago, and Lewis Hamilton proved him right just last year when he announced his shocking move from Mercedes to Ferrari. Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport and his eleven-year partnership with Mercedes has been one for the history books. In 2023, he signed a contract extension with Mercedes to continue past 2024 which is why it was so surprising when, a few months later, on February 1st 2024, his departure from the team was announced. Hamilton isn’t the first driver to make a switch of this kind, so why does this news seem to hold more weight than others?

“But this is different. This is the most successful driver in the history of the sport moving to the most successful team in the history of the sport,” Will Buxton reported in an article for F1 media. Buxton also discusses the pull that Ferrari’s historic status has had on F1 drivers with racers like Michael Schummacher, Kimi Raikkonen, and Sebastian Vettel. Their most recent talent is Charles Leclerc who has been given the nicknames “Il Predestinato (The Predestined)” and “The Prince of Ferrari.” However, despite Ferrari’s legendary status, people view this move as a risky gamble on both sides. Ferrari hasn’t won the Constructors Championship since 2008 when Raikkonen was still racing for them, and since 2021, Hamilton has faced some difficult years in the sport.

Buxton agrees that Hamilton can’t be underestimated, and I have to agree. Hamilton is tied with Schummacher for the most World Drivers’ Championships, scoring a total of seven, six of which he won with Mercedes, and he seems determined to win his record-breaking eighth with Ferrari. Buxton goes on to say, “There’s a chance to do what Hamilton’s two most respected rivals never achieved, and return the world championship to Maranello. And, perhaps, after years of facing bewilderingly uniformed suggestions that it has all been the car, it’s yet another opportunity for him to mark out just how special he is, and help build another title run at another team.”

We must also keep in mind that this isn’t the first time Hamilton has made a move considered risky by the general public. In a Forbes article, Yara Elshebiny reports that when he first announced he was leaving McLaren for Mercedes back in 2012, many believed he was taking the biggest gamble of his career by leaving the thriving McLaren for the struggling Mercedes. “What began as a risky gamble back in 2013 ended up being the longest and most successful team-driver partnership in the sport’s history. Together, they achieved six drivers’ championships, eight constructors’ titles, 78 pole positions, 153 podium finishes, and a remarkable 84 race wins—the highest for any driver with a single team.” Hamilton’s move may seem unusual, but he’s used to playing the game of high-risk, high-reward.

Even though we knew Hamilton was leaving Mercedes at the beginning of 2024, he still had a whole season left with the team known as the Silver Arrows before making the switch to Ferrari. Hamilton had previously stated that he wanted to have one last great year at Mercedes and he certainly did not disappoint. It had been a long time since Hamilton won a Grand Prix—since 2021 to be precise—and he finally claimed victory once more at the 2024 Silverstone Grand Prix, his home race. I remember watching that race and being overtaken by so many emotions as I watched Hamilton hoist the trophy high in the air for what would be his last home Grand Prix with Mercedes.

I have been a Ferrari fan since I started watching Formula One a few years ago and the day the news of Hamilton’s switch broke out is one I will never forget. Rumors had been circulating for a while that Hamilton might leave Mercedes, but I didn’t pay much attention to them. After all, he’d just signed an extension with the team and I couldn’t see him leaving them anytime soon; in my eyes, Hamilton was Mercedes. Then February 1st, 2024 rolled around and Sky Sports reported on the rumor, saying it was all but a done deal. I waited anxiously by my phone for the official announcement from the Formula One Instagram page.

First, came the photo from Mercedes, announcing his departure. Then a photo from Ferrari featuring their iconic logo with the caption “Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract.” And finally came the photo from the F1 account announcing his move to Ferrari and the news were confirmed. Hamilton was in and Carlos Sainz, Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate at the time, was out for the 2025 season.

While I was sad about Sainz’s imminent departure, I was also very excited about the idea of Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari. It was a long wait to finally see Hamilton in red, but the wait ended earlier this year when he debuted his Ferrari tracksuit on Instagram. The 2025 Formula One season has already begun, and after last year’s action packed season, I’m really looking forward to what this new Ferrari pair will bring to the track. Leclerc and Hamilton are two of my favorite drivers and among the most skilled on the grid. They have the potential to be the strongest driver pairing in the current line up if, along with Ferrari, they play their cards right. Needless to say, I’m really excited for this season and hopeful that both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ championship will end up with Ferrari.