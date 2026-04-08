Eco-Friendly Ways To Celebrate Earth Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every April, individuals around the world celebrate Earth Month as a way to acknowledge Mother Earth. Some do it by uploading a picture of their nearest beach, forest, or sunset, an act that while harmless, it’s not entirely effective when it comes to promoting sustainability.

The organization Earth.org explains there are three interconnected pillars that build on the concept of sustainability: environmental, social, and economic. While all three play a role, this article focuses on eco-friendly practices that support the environment, many of which can also positively impact our communities on a smaller scale.

Although these habits should be practiced year-round, Earth Month offers a timely opportunity to start incorporating them into our daily lives, making it a meaningful way to engage with the spring season.

Recycle and reuse materials

Although hearing the term “recycling” seems redundant in today’s society, it’s something that is still not practiced effectively. A New York Times article written by journalist Winston Choi-Schagrin mentions how recycling rates have remained flat in the last couple of years, with just 10% of plastic being recycled. Thus, the importance behind recycling and reusing the materials we own increases.

It would be ideal for people to carry reusable metal utensils or water bottles to use when going out, but this isn’t always possible for everyone. Due to that, it is imperative that we find ways in which we can recycle the plastic we receive when out and about. For example, saving the utensils we receive when ordering takeout, shopping bags, or even what we accumulate at home. These could be washed and kept at home, or even taken to the nearest recycling center, which would reduce the waste.

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Beach clean-up

Beaches can be some of the most beautiful places in the world. Even though they’re places we visit to enjoy a relaxing day, they are also home to a variety of species. This biodiversity is often damaged by the recurring waste that arrives from the coast into the ocean. To demonstrate, beaches in Puerto Rico have continuously been affected by the contamination of their resources. In September of 2024, a coastal clean up event on the island led by Scuba Dogs Society collected around 47,000 pounds of trash. Thus, it’s important to create awareness towards cleaning up these spaces. A way to do so can be by going to your nearest beach and picking up the trash in the area, even if it isn’t yours. This will maintain one of the most important ecosystems clean and avoid its contamination.

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Donating your old clothes

Spring can be a time to give your old clothes a fresh start and a new home! Studies have shown that global consumerism, driven largely by fast fashion, contributes up to an 8% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. Also, due to their rapid production cycles, low costs and short durability, this model ultimately accelerates environmental harm. As a result, buying secondhand clothing is a more sustainable alternative, due to having a extended use and reducing waste.

Thrift or second hand stores tend to accept clothes we no longer want, and they’re able to sell them at a lower price. For those who don’t have easy access to these stores, there are online options such as Depop, Vinted, or Ebay. Another option, that can also serve as a weekend activity with friends, is attending markets! The VintFresh Market and the Mercado Local in Puerto Rico are monthly events in which many local vendors resell second hand items of all sorts.

Also, some local non-profit organizations accept donations in order to help people in need of these items. These stores are not only a place to donate, but they also carry a variety of treasures that can definitely upgrade your wardrobe. Also, by supporting these business, you are not contributing to fast fashion nor the companies that enable it.

Some non-profit second hand stores in Puerto Rico to donate to as well as thrift:

Celebrating Earth Month is a reminder that sustainability does not have to be defined by grand gestures, but with consistent, smaller, everyday choices. It’s the start of choosing to live more mindfully and consciously of the things we consume as well as support. Ultimately, these habits can be a start towards helping Mother Earth year-round, not just in April.