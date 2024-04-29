The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few years ago, you had probably never heard of Dune, although perhaps you knew that it was a book series much like Harry Potter or Game of Thrones. About two years ago, the first film was released with a huge budget, high scale marketing, and an impressive cast. Although it began regaining traction two years ago, this story was written back in 1965 by American author Frank Herbert, and it isn’t the first time we see an on-screen adaptation of it. Other cinematic versions were released in 1982 and 1992, with a TV Mini Series in 2000. I must admit, the series was foreign to me until the first news outlets started to present, what I think is, the new biggest science fiction empire of this generation. The second movie, Dune: Part Two, has broken previous public records, gotten highly favorable approval ratings, several good reviews, and a public social media appreciation for it.

The story revolves around the son of a duke, Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet in the 2024 adaptation, and his turbulous, chaotic and dangerous upbringing as a future leader of millions. In this fictional realm, this character must travel to a planet called Arrakis, that’s almost entirely covered in deserts and sand dunes. The sand that surrounds this world has a lot of value, it’s the equivalent of petroleum in our own world, and it powers everything regarding intergalactic transportation and energy.

Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros

The discovery of this substance could create an intergalactic war, just like in Star Wars, and this similarity is not a coincidence. After all, did you know that the great Star Wars franchise was inspired by Dune? Star Wars was the first to break ground in the science-fiction film genre, and with Dune, sci-fi is making its comeback, reaffirming just how spectacular this type of cinema is.

These big franchises have specific characteristics that elevate and bring them to the next level, like for instance, their music. Dune has an apocalyptic tone to it, and its original soundtrack heavily resonates with the audience, almost like a siren’s song. Does anyone else have the main song on repeat? Because my social media algorithm won’t stop placing it all over my feed! While the acting is extremely engaging, the soundtrack’s popularity demonstrates how music can absolutely transform a movie into a MOMENT in cinema.

Moreover, another key factor for Dune’s success and massive fame is that it features a star-studded cast of established actors and actresses, most of which are on track to becoming the next classic actors, like the greats Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebeca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and many others. I’d like to highlight the role Rebeca Ferguson played in both movies, Lady Jessica. She was an absolute delight to witness, from her actoral transformation as Paul Atreides’ mother, to something unrecognizable and dark beyond what I imagined.

This medieval yet futuristic setting has a costume design that staples its pictorial impact fully. The date is set thousands of years into the future, but the aesthetic of the film explores the elements from different epoques in the past, medieval metal attire and religiously inspired outfits. The make up and the craftsmanship of the attire bring you into a world that you can easily imagine as a reality.

It’s a film and therefore I must address the cinematography. The special effects and camera work is phenomenal; a movie that was truly made for a big screen. No but really, it was. There were scenes where the camera expands horizontally in key moments of the plot, certain shots that were breathtaking and fundamental instruments into taking the spectator on this emotional journey of almost 3 hours. Just watch it, it’s long, but it’s so worth it (go to the bathroom before though).

Even though these movies “run long” and are a little slow at first, they are incredibly impactful and important in great cinema. From the press tours to the insurmountable amount of content based on people’s experiences watching the movie, I urge you to go watch it if you haven’t already. Allow yourself to enjoy a movie that will mark the next few years of sci-fi genre cinematographic material and international franchises. And later, you can tell me if you think they really are the ‘Lisan Al Gaib.