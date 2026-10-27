Dame Chavos No Maní: Why Adults Should Begin Trick-Or-Treating Again

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Times are scary. 10 years ago, I might’ve said the same thing because of all the horror costumes that were put on display in stores around this time of year. Now, this spoken sentiment stems from the instability of modern day, both economically and socially.

Spooky times are upon us

I wish my statement was just an opinion. However, articles like “We are living in a time of polycrisis. If you feel trapped – you’re not alone” by Theresa MacPhail, reinforce said claim. According to MacPhail, “People are feeling overwhelmed and overstimulated, bombarded with bad news each day — global economic and political instability, the rising cost of living, job insecurity, severe weather events. This not only heightens anxiety but also makes it more difficult to keep going.”

In this time of precarity, people have begun to lose hope for a brighter future, which means the present isn’t being utilized to the fullest. “We rely on the idea of a stable, continuous future self to help us understand the present and to achieve a sense of greater purpose, making it easier to plan and make decisions,” MacPhail writes, referencing Professor Daniel Gilberts.

Therefore, if we don’t look forward towards a near future, what can we do to keep moving onward? What can give life purpose again?

Before I give my two cents on the matter, I want to state that I imagine there are much more serious and philosophical answers to these questions. They all vary depending on the person, and, in reality, we all have different needs and expectations that weigh in on our opinions. That being said, I believe that a solution to the storm raining on us all is that we need to start having fun again.

My answer is partially due to real-life tendencies in the face of chaos. MacPhail argues that people have begun to “refocus on themselves, immediate family and friends, only making short-term plans.” To, in other words, depend on and embrace their communities.

As we approach Halloween and its many festivities, I advocate for one potential solution in an ocean of chaos: to start celebrating like we used to. Let’s start trick-or-treating again!

Before The Americanization Of Halloween

If I were to join the neighborhood kids in trick-or-treating, without the excuse of being a chaperone, I’d probably get some questioning looks and comments from the adults handing out candy. It’s not normal for adults to trick-or-treat for themselves. On the contrary, it’s frowned upon. However, the craziest part of that modern reality is that Halloween used to be for all, especially for adults.

Halloween actually goes way back to “the ancient, pre-Christian Celtic festival of Samhain, which was celebrated on the night of October 31,” according to the History article, “How Trick-or-Treating Became a Halloween Tradition”. This festival was rooted in pagan traditions, originally being celebrated on October 31st more than 3,000 years ago. During early Celtic celebrations of Samhain, villagers would disguise themselves in costumes made of animal skins with the intention of driving away “phantom visitors.” In the process, they would prepare banquet tables with food to leave out in order to placate unwelcome spirits.

The article then explains that, “in later centuries, people began dressing as ghosts, demons and other malevolent creatures while performing antics in exchange for food and drink. This custom, known as mumming, dates back to the Middle Ages and is thought to be an antecedent of trick-or-treating.” Later, due to mass immigration, especially from Ireland, the mid-19th-century United States began to “popularize” Halloween and mold it into the celebration we know today. As you can see, Halloween and trick-or-treating used to be a custom for all. Everyone would dress up, celebrate, and probably drink some type of fermented, inebriating beverage.

Now, the trick-or-treating is left for the kids. The issue is, adults like candy too.

To Bring Back Whimsy Is To Bring Back Joy

All of this is not to say that adults don’t celebrate or have fun on Halloween. We do parties, haunted houses, and even travel to events like Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights. However, in my opinion, the way we celebrate Halloween can be catered to a very specific branch of adults. Many times, these parties and celebrations have more mature themes like alcohol, gore, and even sex. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Adults do adult things, and that’s to be expected.

Regardless, I want to bring another way to celebrate into the mix: one full of whimsy. By reverting back to our old ways of celebrating Halloween, like trick-or-treating, we connect once again with a time of our lives in which we had hope. As children, the act of trick-or-treating was more than a few hours of fun. It was months of picking out and making costumes, hours of sorting through candy, and, potentially, months of getting through your collected stack of sweets. Instead of it being a one-night event, it was something we prepared for, looked forward to, and enjoyed way past its occurrence.

I know that could be said about many holidays, but Halloween has a beauty to it. For one night we can dress up as anything we want, regardless of societal expectation, and eat copious amounts of candy for free. And, while that might only be intended for children, I believe it does us good to join in on the fun and celebrate like we used to.

The truth is, times will never be exactly easy. As we grow older, we begin to acquire more responsibilities that force us to embrace adulthood — a time which includes both good and bad moments. However, no matter how serious life gets, we deserve to have something to look forward to in the future, even if it’s something as seemingly silly as trick-or-treating.

No matter how spooky the present may be, it’s important to remind ourselves that hard times aren’t endless. Through finding the whimsy and joy in celebrations, holidays, or even the seasons, we create moments that we look forward to, and, in the process, impulse us to look straight ahead.

With that, I implore you: this 31st of October, no pidas chavos ni maní, pide dulce, que nos hace falta.

