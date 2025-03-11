Clubs and Organizations That Have Impacted Me At UPRRP

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Step into the lively atmosphere of the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus (UPRRP), where the dynamic student experience goes beyond the confines of classrooms. Offering a plethora of clubs and organizations tailored to diverse interests, there’s a niche for every individual. As a third-year student, my journey here has involved active participation in over 15 organizations, from being a member to holding roles such as president, secretary, and assistant. Join me in exploring the multifaceted realm of student-led groups that embody the values of inclusivity and empowerment!

The University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras (UPRRP) is a powerhouse of student organizations, each offering unique opportunities to grow, connect, and thrive. Whether you’re interested in science, business, the arts, or athletics, UPRRP provides a space where students can explore their passions, build leadership skills, and make unforgettable memories.

A Hub for Future Scientists and Medical Professionals

For students pursuing careers in science and medicine, UPRRP offers an extensive selection of organizations designed to enhance their academic and professional journeys. Groups like AMSA, AMIE, SACNAS, MedLife, Salut Vito, Mil Health, Edu Genet, FPA, Apremedica, AMWA, Oncos, Future Oncos, PRPDA, Friends of MSF, Círculo de Dietética, HOSA, Neuroboricuas, NNSA, and NAMI provide invaluable networking, research, and volunteer opportunities that help shape the future of healthcare and scientific discovery.

A Campus That Celebrates academic Diversity

Beyond the sciences, UPRRP fosters a vibrant community of students exploring various fields. Whether you’re drawn to finance, psychology, philosophy, marketing, or film, there’s an organization that aligns with your interests. FMA (Financial Management Association) focuses on finance, APPIE (Association of Psychology for the Promotion of Student Research) emphasizes psychological research, and AEF (Association of Philosophy Students) creates a space for deep intellectual discussions. AMA-UPRRP (American Marketing Association) empowers future marketers, while Playground Cinema serves aspiring filmmakers. APECIPO tackles political science issues, and NSCS (National Society of Collegiate Scholars) cultivates leadership and professional development.

A Thriving Athletic Scene

For those passionate about sports, UPRRP’s athletic teams in basketball, soccer, baseball, weightlifting, judo, wrestling, swimming, tennis, table tennis, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball, taekwondo, and cheerleading foster physical well-being, teamwork, and university spirit. These teams bring students together in competition and camaraderie, making the university experience even more dynamic

My Journey Through UPRRP’s Student Organizations

College is more than just attending classes—it’s about discovering who you are, finding your purpose, and making lifelong connections. Through my involvement in student organizations, I’ve gained invaluable experiences that have shaped my personal and professional growth.

SEA (Sociedad Eco-Ambiental): Some of my most cherished moments at UPRRP have come from my time with SEA. Participating in beach cleanups and composting projects not only strengthened my love for nature but also deepened my appreciation for sustainability. There is something truly magical about working with the land—feeling the sand under your feet as you clean up a beach, or watching organic waste turn into rich compost that nourishes the earth. These experiences reminded me that even small actions can make a huge difference, and they ignited my passion for protecting the environment.

Neuroboricuas: If you've ever been fascinated by the human brain, this is the organization for you. Neuroboricuas opened my eyes to the wonders of neuroscience, offering seminars and talks from professionals that felt more like backstage passes to the mysteries of the mind. Learning from experts who have dedicated their lives to studying the brain made me see science in an entirely new light. It was a thrill to engage with topics that felt cutting-edge and to gain knowledge that extended far beyond the classroom.

Her Campus: Joining Her Campus was like finding a home for my voice. Writing has always been a passion of mine, but this organization allowed me to take it to another level. It became my creative outlet, my safe space, my opportunity to express myself freely. Whether I was writing personal essays, fun lifestyle pieces, or thought-provoking articles, I felt heard, seen, and empowered. Her Campus gave me the confidence to embrace who I am and to share my ideas with the world.

AMSA: Serving as secretary for AMSA was an incredible experience. I learned the importance of organization, teamwork, and collaboration—all while being surrounded by driven individuals who were just as passionate about the medical field as I was. This organization fueled my motivation, gave me access to invaluable resources, and helped shape my journey toward a career in healthcare.

NSCS: My time as president of NSCS was, without a doubt, one of the most transformative experiences of my life. Leading this organization meant more than just holding a title—it was about making an impact. I had the privilege of organizing charity drives, donation events, and volunteer work at hospitals. I helped plan heartwarming initiatives like Halloween and Valentine's Day giveaways, which brought joy to so many people. But most importantly, I worked alongside some of the most dedicated and inspiring individuals I've ever met. NSCS strengthened my leadership skills, reinforced my passion for service, and showed me the power of teamwork and dedication. It was a journey filled with challenges, triumphs, and unforgettable moments.

Finding Your Place at UPRRP

With so many organizations to choose from, there’s a place for everyone at UPRRP. Whether you want to dive into scientific research, hone your leadership skills, express yourself creatively, or stay active through sports, you’ll find a community that supports and uplifts you. These organizations aren’t just extracurriculars—they’re life-changing experiences that shape who you become.

Her Campus

Instagram

Her Campus stands as the best club to join. As a leading media platform, Her Campus empowers and gives a voice to college women and students of marginalized identities globally, offering a community for navigating the unique experiences of college life. With such a rich array of clubs and organizations, UPRRP provides students with countless opportunities for personal and professional development. Whether you’re interested in natural sciences, humanities, business, or athletics, there’s a club waiting for you to join so you can make the most out of your university experience. Explore, engage, and embrace the diverse horizons that UPRRP has to offer.

So, to every student wondering how to make the most of their college years: explore, engage, and embrace all that UPRRP has to offer. You never know where one organization, one event, or one opportunity might lead you. The friendships, lessons, and memories you gain will stay with you long after graduation. Get involved, take chances, and make your mark!

