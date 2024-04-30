The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was 18 years old when I started my college journey, and I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. I don’t really remember why, but I first applied for a Psychology major and I was really excited to start. In my first semester though, I realized that Psychology was not for me, so I switched to Foreign Languages.

I began my second semester taking my new classes and I was happy! Then the pandemic hit… Online learning has never been a good method for me so I began to feel frustrated and unhappy with my chosen major. So I decided to take some time away and began to take elective classes to see if I could figure out what I wanted to do.

Since I had stopped taking any Foreign language classes, I changed majors again. During this time I had decided that I wanted to study fine arts and while I will admit that I did enjoy my third major, I never felt comfortable in it.

During the summer between my third and fourth year of university I went on a trip with my family to Italy. In Italy I fell in love with their culture, language and food. While falling in love with a new country during my vacation I realized that maybe I was too hasty in my decision to abandon my Foreign Language Major. So, when I came back to Puerto Rico, it was with my mind made up to study Italian, which is no hardship since it is such a rich and beautiful language. I also decided to do a second major which is advertising and public relations. It is also something that I enjoy immensely.

I promise that I won’t be changing my major again! If there’s anything that this experience has taught me, it’s that, if you feel like you are in the wrong program or don’t enjoy what you are studying, there’s no problem in taking a step back until you’re able to decide what you really wish to do. Growing, maturing, and changing your mind 20 times is a part of college life. College is the one place that gives us the opportunity to find ourselves and become the people we want to be. Don’t be afraid of side quests on your college journey, you may find what you are most passionate about in one of them.