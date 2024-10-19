CALLING ALL FANTASY FANS! HERE ARE 5 MUST-WATCH ANIME

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first anime I watched was Princess Tutu, and I was entranced. The dancing, the animation, the music, the voices—it was all mesmerizing to my 12-year-old self. Throughout the years, my anime taste has evolved, but it has not strayed from fantasy.

Humans being transported into other worlds and incredible magic systems spanning various seasons seem like the best entertainment, especially when live-action series rarely include these elements.

So, if any of this rings a bell for you or checks a few of your boxes, here’s a curated list of different fantasy anime with diverse subgenres and tropes.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is an anime series that follows a young man who lacks magic but is the strongest person around. The series is set in a world where magic defines a person’s social status and follows Mash Burnedead as he attends Easton Magic Academy to become a Divine Visionary and live a peaceful life with his adoptive father. If you enjoy the Harry Potter saga, this anime will either make you angry or it will make you want to rewatch the movie series. There is no in-between. As a direct parody of Harry Potter with a dash of My Hero Academia, Mashle has a similar visual style and episode titles formatted like Harry Potter books. The school’s headmaster is similar to Dumbledore and the houses are distinguished by animal sigils. Moreover, the humor is absurd, which even the characters recognize. Personally, this anime was very enjoyable and easy to watch. If you’re looking for something to check out and not take seriously while enjoying the absurdities of a super-overpowered man going against mages, Mashle is for you!

A young gamer is magically summoned into a parallel universe where he is chosen as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes destined to save the world from its prophesied doom. The Lance, the Sword, the Bow, and the Shield hero need to level up along with their party members and team up to fight off the waves of destruction that threaten the world order. However, the main character, the Shield hero, must overcome betrayal and discrimination to gain the respect of a world that loathes him. I won’t lie, I watched The Rising of the Shield Hero in less than a week. It’s not necessarily the best fantasy anime there is, but it’s extremely entertaining. I just wanted Naofumi, the protagonist, to be given justice after he was treated horribly by the other heroes and the world around him just because he wielded the seemingly most “useless” weapon. By gathering many allies and saving characters from certain dangerous fates, the main character struggles to get stronger as the waves of destruction get harder to fight off. A fair warning, this isekai is sort of a harem and mentions themes of slavery, sexual assault, blood, violence, and animal abuse.

Frieren and her fellow adventurers defeat the Demon King and restore peace to the world. Before parting ways, they watch the Era Meteors, a meteor shower that happens every 50 years. Frieren returns to the capital 50 years later to find that humanity has changed and her former companions have aged. They pass away one by one, and she accepts the request of one of them to care for his orphaned child, Fern. Frieren and Fern embark on a journey together, revisiting places the heroes visited in the past, and set out to understand what life means to the people around her. Unfortunately, I have yet to watch this anime but it came highly recommended by several friends. What convinced me to watch it, frankly, wasn't my friends' opinions, more so the TikTok edits (please don't judge me).

In another dimension, the Demon Lord Satan and his forces of evil were defeated by the Hero, Emilia Justina, and her armies. Satan and his Demon General, Alsiel, were forced to flee through a portal that dropped them off in modern-day Japan. With their magic slowly depleting in an unfamiliar world, they are forced to act as normal human beings to survive. Emilia, who follows them through the portal, is met with the same circumstances. Although she still harbors negative feelings toward Satan for his past acts of evil, they become unlikely allies to survive. This was probably around the fifth or sixth anime I ever watched and it was the perfect one to get introduced into anime with. The humor, the character development, the backstories, and the action are the perfect combination for someone’s first anime. Have you ever thought the Devil would work at an off-brand McDonald’s and take it seriously? No? Also, the second season of The Devil is a Part-Timer came out a couple of months ago after almost a decade-long hiatus, so make sure to check it out!