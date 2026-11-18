This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music provokes, ebbs, flows, and pumps adrenaline into our hearts. The gift of music is one of humanity’s most precious gems that must be protected at all times. Without it, exercising empathy in order to tune into our own emotions and connect with others may become an extremely tedious task. A concert is perhaps one of the best environments to both disconnect from all the outside noise and channel all of your souls’ frustrations, hopes, and dreams out into the small universe it was created for.

On the night of September 3rd, 2026, I had the utmost honor of attending the one-night only event of Rosalía’s LUX Tour concert here in San Juan. Before diving into my perspective of the concert, I’d like to share some key points that enriched this experience, among other things.

Though I definitely bopped to the beat of “Con Altura” about eight years ago, I became a fan of Rosalía with the release of Motomami , an eclectic and bold departure from her previous albums, such as El Mal Querer . Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the concert she previously held, so those desires remained — yearning for a unique moment that could pull me out of life’s monotony for a couple of hours. Time can help heal and forget, pass the page towards the next chapter, and allow you to detach yourself from unrealistic expectations; however, time is a fickle character, unpredictable in its every move. On the unforgettable date of November 7th, 2025, all my senses became enraptured by the genre-bending and enthralling fourth album of the Spanish singer-songwriter, LUX . As unpredictable as it can be, the incredible timing of this album’s release helped me through difficult circumstances and filled my heart with hope.

(Sidenote: According to Spotify, yours truly was so enraptured that I’m part of the first 5,000 fans to have listened to the album on the app.)

One, two, ten, seventeen listens later inevitably made me realize that I must witness the magic emanating from her art.. As fate would have it, one ticket made its way to me by means of a holiday gift, and the wheels began turning toward the right path.

Eight years had passed since my last concert (Camila Cabello’s first solo tour, Never Be The Same) and four since I had last stepped foot in El Choliseo (In The Heights, when it had a brief run with Didi Romero). As I stumbled across the venue, I felt like a toddler learning to walk — confused, amazed, and astounded. The venue felt smaller, as many spaces do when you revisit them after years have gone by.

One of my concert etiquette peeves is when people in the audience incessantly record the experience instead of feeling the music course through their veins. It’s genuinely frustrating how a huge investment like a concert ticket can be wasted by those who can’t just disconnect for a moment. Now, that’s not to say that it’s an absolute sin to record. What is atrocious is hinging on filming the event to then post it on socials to boost up the ego. Similar arguments could be made for people who travel abroad, post about it, then have zero clue about the country they visited, its history, etc. All of these thoughts ran through my mind hours before the concert, concerned with the ever-expanding obsession of recording every single moment that life gives us and restricting ourselves from the blessing of privacy.

The thunderous voices in my head began to quiet lower than a whisper as the venue’s lights dimmed and the first notes on the piano played. A spotlight was shone on a tall, egg white box, which protruded, and from it, sprang a small but mighty ballerina with the voice of an angel. As Rosalía effortlessly sang the first song of the night, “Sexo, Violencia y Llantas” , with a backdrop of silk, a dazzling sun, and the incredibly divine orchestra — my jaw dropped, goosebumps all over my body, and my mind was quickly falling into a musical trance I did not want to exit.

Applause erupted from the crowd as the first song concluded and quieted once again as the music transitioned into the second track of the night (and my personal favorite from LUX), “Reliquia”. Witnessing this song live was an emotional catharsis that left me bawling uncontrollably, perhaps out of the emotion that I was seeing the one and only Rosalía live, or simply because the song’s beauty rendered me speechless.

Throughout the night, the concert paid tribute to classical arts: ballet, opera, paintings (much to the dismay of those who name those artforms obsolete), even with the brief interventions of some Motomami tracks such as “LA COMBI VERSACE”, “DESPECHÁ” and “LA FAMA”. One of the highlights of the concert was halfway, in the third act with Rosalía’s cover of Franklie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You”. The stage was briefly set as an art gallery, with the artist behind one of the framed paintings, singing to the audience below and around her. Said performance was shortly followed by the viral “confession” section, where Rosalía invites one special guest to share a story never heard before in a small booth. For this stop of the tour, she recruited none other than queer rapper Young Miko, an unexpected yet warmly welcomed choice in my eyes. For a concert that so far was heart-wrenching with sprinkled electrifying numbers, the confession section provided a calm intermission where the audience could collectively exhale before waves of emotions would consume them again.

Though she performs in at least six languages in the concert, a wildly impressive feat, some of her most breathtaking performances were unraveled in the songs “La Perla” and “Sauvignon Blanc”. The former contains a charged narrative about a previous relationship that swings along the melodies of violins while the latter steers towards the polar opposite direction. Sauvignon Blanc, in particular, left me flabbergasted with her ethereal vocals as golden glitter fell from above (a reference to the song’s lyrics).

There was never a dull moment in this transcendental experience. From the small moments of comedy, to the intricate costumes and carefully crafted set designs, Rosalia is a force to reckon with. I’ve narrowed my perspective of the experience to a few words, which is a difficult task considering how fulfilling and vast this concert is to condense under one article.

What I learned from this concert was that art not only contains the essence of humanity, but it outlives much more than the world could ever expect. Art is meant to indulge, provoke, and empower — to be dissected by the human mind and not filtered by machines who do not understand its complexity. More importantly, when one has access to the art (which should be accessible to all), one should appreciate and communicate with what stands before them — unfiltered and unabashedly.