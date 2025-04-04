The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m very bad when it comes to watching a series and finding it entertaining enough to be completely enthralled. Out of the maybe 50 different TV shows that I’ve started, I’ve only finished about 5. So, when a friend of mine, Lisle, started talking about this amazing series called 9-1-1 and how everyone should watch it, I refused. I wasn’t about to start watching a lackluster show about firefighters, no matter how good she insisted that it was. But then my TikTok algorithm apparently heard her and started putting 9-1-1 content on my FYP. And then I saw THE EDIT that convinced me this was not a simple firefighter show, but the greatest love story ever told. With Chappell Roan’s “Casual” playing in the background, it shows slides of pictures describing the extremely romantic actions that have taken place between firefighters Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley and Eddie Díaz. From there on, I became convinced that I had to be a witness to this great love.

Now that I have watched eight seasons of the show, and Buddie is still not together, I have also compiled a list of the most romantic moments between Eddie and Buck (Warning: spoilers ahead!):

The Lawsuit:

After an accident at work, Buck isn’t allowed to go back to work, has a valid crashout, and files a lawsuit against his Fire Captain and the Fire Department. Because of this, he isn’t allowed to contact anyone that works for the Department, which coincidentally includes his best friend and coworker, Eddie Díaz. Mind you, by this time, they have only been friends for about a year and a half. So, when Eddie finds out he can’t talk to his bestie, he joins a fight club and then yells at Buck in the middle of a grocery store in front of all their coworkers about “not being around.” Fans of the series refer to this period in time as their “Divorce Era.” Honestly, this all culminates in a make up scene in Buck’s kitchen where the dialogue goes like this.

“I could still take you.”

“You think so?”

“I know. Wanna go for the title?”

Honestly, my description could never do it justice.

Co-parenting:

In the series, the 118 Fire Station, where Eddie and Buck work at, has gone through various close calls in and outside of work. So, it’s reasonable that Eddie, being a single parent, wants to safeguard the custody of his only child. After one of these close calls, he decides to make Buck the legal guardian of his son in the event of his death (after knowing him for less than a year). Also keep in mind that Eddie comes from a big family and has sisters and parents that are still alive. This decision is kept secret from everyone, even Buck, for a year and Eddie only tells Buck because he was feeling expendable in their family unit. He revealed this secret to make it clear to Buck how important he was to him and his son.

Buck, Bothered, and Bewildered

In season seven, Buck realizes he has feelings for a man. This realization comes after he becomes jealous of the fact that Eddie has a new friend who is taking up all his time. He shows up to a friendly basketball match, even though he hates basketball, because Eddie and his new friend participate in it once a month. Buck then becomes very passionate about the games and accidentally sprains Eddie’s ankle. After this, Eddie’s new friend shows up at Buck’s apartment, where Buck proceeds to tell him that he had been trying to get his attention. And even this new man is visibly confused before he accepts it.

These are a few of the hundreds of moments shared between Buck and Eddie, which make me convinced that theirs is a love story. I think that with season 8 coming out in March, the rise of Buddie is inevitable. In all honesty, the series is a great representation of found family, complex relationships, and characters. It’s a show that, while sometimes a little unbelievable (beenado?), is extremely heartwarming and entertaining, and I would totally recommend it.

Thank You Lisle! ;)