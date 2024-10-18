The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between essays, presentations, and academic readings, the life and dynamic of a book-loving university student is in need of a drastic change. These two personalities are viewed as oil and water; destined to never mix. What if I tell you there’s an alternative? A parallel world where books don’t have to collect dust while waiting until summer break to be picked up again?

The answer is simple: short books. Ones that fit comfortably in a corner of your backpack and can easily be slipped out between classes or in those ten minutes you get when you walk from one classroom to another. Books that, when you pick them up again, you’ll remember exactly what happened before you put down the bookmark. Before you know it, you’ll be finishing these quick reads and checking out the other recommendations in this article.