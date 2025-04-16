5 Literary Magazines to Publish in as a UPRRP Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As future writers and authors, there can be real pressure, either self-imposed or from professors, to have published works under your belt. It may seem like a difficult feat, especially when many magazines open to undergraduate students tend to focus on STEM-related topics, making it feel impossible to get your literary work out to the public. However, I’m here to tell you that’s not exactly the case. While literary opportunities may be scarce, don’t stress! Several university organizations provide opportunities for getting your work reviewed, edited, and published!

[IN]genios

Starting with [IN]genios, a magazine from CRiiAS (Undergraduate Research and Learning Resource Center) at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus (UPRRP), one of the best magazines to publish in for your first time. Their digital magazine accepts submissions for both investigation articles and creative works at the start of the spring and fall semester, meaning they publish 2 volumes per academic year. As long as you follow their guidelines, you can submit poems and short stories for review by a panel of anonymous judges. If accepted, your work will be published at the end of the semester you applied in. They take no rights to your work, so you’re free to publish it elsewhere if you want.

As someone who has published a short story in this magazine before, I can vouch for the valuable feedback and confidence the process gives you. I also highly suggest participating in their Undergraduate Conference, where you can submit your work and read it out loud to the public!

Tonguas

Tonguas is a magazine edited by students and professors from the English Department of UPRRP. Like [IN]genios, its focus is to highlight the poetry and short stories of undergraduate students in Spanish, English, or Spanglish. Although their volumes may be published at a slower pace, each one is filled with passion, hard work, and dedication. These works are also free to read under the ISSUU platform. Submissions are now open for their next volume, don’t be afraid to apply!

Sábanas

From another beloved English Department, Sábanas is a magazine based at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayaguez Campus (UPRM). Like Tonguas, they also value intimate and raw poems and short stories in Spanish, English, or Spanglish. Another great initiative they offer is their open mic nights, which can be a great opportunity to overcome any public speaking fears or simply to share your work and recognize its value.

LE.TRA.S

The magazine LE.TRA.S, from Ana G. Méndez University (AGMU), invites students, professors, and researchers to submit their proposals for literary and academic articles. They also allow essays, stories, and poems that contribute to literary and academic knowledge. While their last call for submissions was due on March 9th, 2025, make sure to stay tuned to their website for the next one!

Contornos

Contornos is a magazine from the Honor Studies Program that is open only to the entire UPRRP community. It serves as a platform to highlight the creativity and research of undergraduate students. They accept investigative articles, poems, short stories, visual art, and opinion columns. Calls for submissions are announced via the institutional email, so keep an eye out for them! In the meantime, you can browse their first only digital volume.

These magazines are not the only opportunities to publish as a student. It’s important to actively follow local literary social media accounts or explore other platforms that can keep you in the know about open calls for magazines or anthologies. If you pay attention, you are bound to find the opportunity that is right for you! Don’t stress; everyone starts somewhere. It’s just a matter of working your way up.