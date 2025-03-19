The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, the one thing you want to do after class—aside from homework, sleeping, and a dozen other hobbies—is pick up a nice video game to distract yourself with for a while. Choosing a good title can be tricky at times because wasting money on a game you don’t end up liking is annoying; and even if you like the game, you may not be able to pick it up due to the semester’s workload, which can make you lose track of the story and become uninterested. This is why I’ve compiled a list of 5 video games, ranging from action RPG to horror, with interesting and easy-to-follow stories to keep you hooked during the semester.

Cyberpunk 2077 Retrieved from: cyberpunk.net This title is my latest obsession, so I pick it up whenever I can. It’s an action-adventure RPG set in the fictional, hyper-capitalist dystopia that is Night City. Approximately 50 years in the future, the world is very different due to worldwide warfare, climate devastation, and corporations with unmeasured power, especially in Night City. Here, you play as V, a merc (hired mercenary) with big dreams of making it to the top of the food chain. There’s only one problem: after a heist gone wrong, the chip that has found itself in your brain is slowly killing you. Living on borrowed time, you set out to look for a cure while living life to the fullest. Complete gigs, get money, take your pick of cybernetic implants, and go out to explore the gritty underbelly of Night City. Blaze of glory, or quiet life? How your story ends is your choice. Resident Evil franchise Retrieved from: Steam This classic franchise has been instrumental in building the survival horror genre. Each game focuses on a different yet interconnected story in which your character is unwillingly thrust into a situation they must now escape from. But with some 29 games to choose from, which one should you pick? I would say Resident Evil 2 (2019). Partly because it’s the most recent one I played and because it still has me hooked. You play as both Leon Kennedy, a rookie cop late to his first day of work, and Claire Redfield, a young woman looking for her older brother, as they enter Raccoon City, the epicenter of a recent viral outbreak turning people into zombies. You will have to navigate the city, solve puzzles, manage limited resources, and watch out for the zombies that want to take a bite out of you. Though the story won’t change depending on your choices, it features an entertaining cast of characters, and you can choose how to deal with the creatures lurking about. Who’s the big man following you? Don’t worry about it and run. Animal Crossing: New Horizons From: Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a cozy simulation game where you get to manage an island. After buying a getaway package from Tom Nook, your character finds themselves on a deserted island with only a tent and a handful of other tools. You are now in charge of growing your resources, building and decorating on the island, and inviting others to come and live on it. An open-world simulation game where, aside from a few main quests to get you accustomed to the game mechanics, you are completely in charge of how your island looks, who lives there, and the overall flow of the gameplay. It’s a great game to wind down with during the nighttime. Just be sure to be nice to your neighbors! The Sims franchise From: Steam Would it even be a game recommendation list if I didn’t include The Sims? An all-time favorite of mine since I can remember, The Sims is THE simulation game franchise. If you had to choose one out of the four main installments, I would choose The Sims 3. All the games are great, and with the re-release of the first and second installments, I’m ready to get back into them. However, The Sims 3 has it all. An open world dollhouse where your Sims can be whoever they (you) want them to be. It’s wacky and funny in the best way possible, and each world has juicy drama for you to enjoy. Sure, it may not have the best graphics or the best clothing styles (to be fair it was 2009), but, like most pc Sims games, it is easy to modify, allowing you to fine tune your gameplay to your liking. Will your sim be the next big politician, rockstar, or will they live a cozier life? Their world is in your hands. Street Fighter 6 From: Steam Sometimes, you just want to hit something. Street fighter 6 is the perfect opportunity for that. Coming from another classic franchise, Street Fighter 6 is the latest installment, bringing fresh mechanics that make gameplay a tad easier for button mashers like me. The story of Street Fighter 6 is very straightforward and not really necessary to keep up with in order to enjoy the game. Play against CPUs or try your luck in ranked matches online (maybe get a few practice rounds in before you do that, though). Play as classic characters like Chun-li and Ryu, or try out the newest additions to the cast, such as Kimberly and Manon. Just remember to take a break every once in a while to avoid raging at your screen because you got stun-locked.

All in all, I feel like these games are perfect to enjoy during the semester, especially if you game on a console. Take your pick of action, life simulator, horror, or fighting. There’s no need for commitment, just pick one up and play. Just don’t forget to turn your assignments in on time as well!