For relationships, time together is precious. Yet, for many couples (especially those long distance), dates can be hard to come by. While physical proximity might not always be possible, video games offer a unique way to connect, communicate, and even strengthen your bond. Regardless of your skill level, gaming can become more than just entertainment; it can potentially become some of the dates you cherish the most.

Personally, gaming has always played a big role in my relationship. Even though we like different styles (casual vs. RPGs) and have different experiences (newbie vs. veteran), along the years we have found a middle ground with games both of us can enjoy. For my newcomers with gamer partners, here are some of the best games to play together that can bring you closer no matter the distance!

5. Fortnite

Retrieved from Fortnite

Price: Free!

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

If you are looking for a game that is fun and perfect for bonding with your partner, Fortnite is definitely worth checking out. The battle royale mode, compared to other shooter games, is beginner-friendly and not overwhelming, depending on the energy your duo brings to the match. With tons of emotes and skins to customize your characters, you and your partner can express yourselves and enjoy showing off in-game. If survival isn’t your thing, don’t worry; Fortnite has become a hub for all types of gamers. From a rhythm game to a cool LEGO sandbox mode, you can have different game modes for different moods. Fortnite offers many opportunities to bond, laugh, and create memories together.

4. Unsolved case

Retrieved from Steam

Price: Free!

Platforms: PC, iOS

Playing as two detectives, Old Dog and Ally, who are trying to catch the Cryptic Killer, Unsolved Case is a puzzle game that purely puts your communication skills and trust into practice. Why? Because each of you gets one half of all the puzzles at every location you come across. Get your notebooks and pens out, because this game promises at least an hour of trying to figure out if you have brushed up on your pattern recognition and logic skills enough. I know it can be tempting to cheat, but trust me, you will figure it out (somehow). If you really like it, this is a prequel to Unboxing the Cryptic Killer which I also highly recommend!

3. Stardew valley

Retrieved from Steam

Price: $14.99, $4.99 for mobile

Platforms: PC, Playstation, Xbox, Switch, iOS, Android

If you are a farming-obsessed gamer like me, I promise you can find a way to convince your non-cozy gaming partner to join the beautiful world of Stardew Valley. Here, you play as an individual who inherited their grandpa’s farm in a totally new town. There are many things to do: farm, raise livestock, cook, mine, fish, forage, socialize, and even romance one of the residents or your partner! As long as you both have the game in the same type of platform, together you can manage the farm and focus on the activities you like. There’s also cute festivals and town events to visit throughout the in-game year. As an open-ended RPG (role-playing game), your decisions can lead you to many types of interactions and surprise events that makes the game worthwhile!

2. Overcooked! 2

Retrieved from Nintendo

Price: $19.99

Platforms: PC, Playstation, Xbox, Switch

Overcooked! 2 is a cooking, level-based game that follows the story of a group of chefs who chop, cook, and assemble meals to satisfy the hunger of the Unbread, bread zombies, that want to overtake the Onion Kingdom. Cooking is not easy; many obstacles, like fireballs and collapsing floors, will test your abilities to overcome the stress of the different levels of chaotic kitchens.This game is, to be honest, so stressful yet enjoyable. If you have seen The Bear, this can be ten times worse than what you’ve seen on the show. Aside from the disagreements and intense emotions this game could cause, there is no greater exposure to put your communication skills and cooperation to the test than this. Good luck!

1. It takes two

Retrieved from Steam

Price: $39.99 (usually on discount, as low as $9.99)

Platforms: PC, Playstation, Xbox, Switch

Following the same theme of cooperation, It Takes Two is a beautiful, story-based game that’s perfect for couples looking to bond. You play as Cody and May, two characters who are navigating a tricky relationship and end up getting turned into toys because of their daughter’s wish to bring them together. The gameplay is full of creative puzzles and challenges that always require you both to work together. Each level consists of a different theme and new mechanics, keeping the game exciting and fun as you progress. Whether you’re solving puzzles, fighting enemies, or just enjoying the narrative, it’s a perfect way to spend quality time and connect with your partner on a deeper level. The best part? Only one of you has to buy the game! The other person only needs to have the It Takes Two Friend’s Pass version to join in from a different console.

Video games offer an exciting and versatile way to switch up your Valentine’s Day plans or usual dates, providing a fun and interactive experience for couples. Aside from the games mentioned above, there’s an entire catalog of options to explore that can fit every interest and style of gaming. It’s not about the competition or the challenge, but about enjoying each other’s company. So, step outside the box and try something new!