Poetry is like its own independent universe in the world of literature and writing. It is a different type of art that makes you travel through your mind between one word and another. Personally, I am not a person who knows many great poets but, as a reader, I have been able to read several poems and I want to highlight three anthologies.

Where the Sidewalk Ends by shel silverstein Goodreads Shel Silverstein was an American poet, composer, cartoonist, screenwriter, and author. This collection of poems and drawings allows readers to use their imagination and take a nostalgic journey through the various memories that childhood leaves us. Likewise, they are an invitation to reflect and learn from the different morals that are expressed in each of these. The Sun and Her Flowers by rupi kaur Goodreads Rapi Kaur is a poet, artist, and performer who wrote, illustrated, and self-published her first poetry collection Milk and Honey in 2014. With the poems she wrote for the sun and her flowers, she explores the feelings, traumas, and insecurities that remain in a person after a breakup. It’s a collection about self-identity, culture, and finding your own self-worth. Using her own experiences and ability to deepen and expand on personal feelings, Rupi Kaur is able to make readers put themselves in her shoes and even make them identify and see her stanzas from a deeper perspective. When you ask me where I’m going by jasmin kaur Goodreads Named a “Rising Star” by Vogue Magazine, and a “Writer to Watch” by CBC Books, Jasmin Kaur tells us, from her experience, how the life and work of a young woman is rarely recognized or taken into account. All this while focusing on transmitting to her daughter all the aspects that represent her culture, religion, and identity as a woman. Through these poems, she is encouraging readers, as well as her daughter, to fight for what they believe in.

Poetry can be used to express various themes and feelings; from love to loss, hate to reconciliation, and even happiness and self-acceptance. It is a genre in which many authors have found a way to express, communicate and share their life experiences and, in turn, help their readers identify and accept themselves.