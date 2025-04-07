Why Should I Join Her Campus?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the school year winding down, we’re officially opening up Her Campus exec applications—and if you’re on the fence about joining, I totally get it. But let me share my personal take on why becoming part of Her Campus might just be the best decision you make in college.

Whether you’re looking to grow your voice, meet inspiring people, or just want to be part of a supportive, empowering community, this article is here to give you the inside scoop on everything Her Campus has to offer. Trust me—it’s more than just writing articles. It’s an experience that will help you grow, connect, and shine.

When Seun (our president) texted me saying that she and Lily were bringing back an org called Her Campus and asked if I’d be interested in being exec, I had literally no idea what she was talking about. Like, what even is Her Campus? And why would I want to be on exec for something I’d never heard of?

But at the time, college still felt new. I was figuring things out, trying to find my people, and kind of just going with the flow. So with a mix of confusion, curiosity, and my very limited experience, I said “why not?” and applied for the role of Senior Editor.

I’ve always loved writing—poems, thoughts, anything that lets me express myself. Words have this weird, beautiful power to move people, and I thought, “okay, this could be a good fit.” I filled out the application, did the interview, and eventually… I got it!

From the start, Seun and Lily were so helpful and supportive. And when I finally met the rest of the exec girlies? They welcomed me in like I’d always been there. I didn’t just join an org—I found a sisterhood.

More Than Just a Club

Being part of Her Campus has been way more than writing articles or planning meetings. It’s helped me build real connections with people who get me. I’ve grown so much, not just as a leader but as a person. I’ve learned to take chances, to speak up even when I’m nervous, and to trust myself more.

And let’s be honest—I thought I had certain skills down (like time management or communication), but this role really showed me how much I had to learn, and I’m so grateful for it.

What’s Next (and Why You Should Step Up)

I won’t be on exec next year, and that’s definitely bittersweet. But I’ll still be a member, because once you become a Her Campus girlie, you’re always a Her Campus girlie. 💅

Now, it’s someone else’s turn to take on this role—to lead, to grow, and to experience everything this org has to offer. So if you’re even thinking about joining, whether it’s exec or just being a part of the team, do it. Seriously.

Whether you’re looking to meet new people, build your resume, try something different, or just feel like you belong somewhere—Her Campus is that place.

I get it. Starting something new can be scary. But Her Campus was the thing that helped me feel grounded in college. It gave me community, confidence, and lifelong friendships.

So if you’re ready to start a new chapter or you’re just looking for a sign… this is it.

Apply. Show up. Say yes to something that could change your life (in the best way).

We’ll be waiting with open arms and remember, you’re just a girl💗

Here is the application btw: https://form.typeform.com/to/wQ6CpCWL