Why Doechii’s Grammy Win is More Important Than You Think

Doechii, the Florida native rapper just recently made history by becoming one of the few female artists to ever win Rap Album of the year at the Grammys. This was definitely a tough category to win, for a newer female artist to take home the award against the likes of J. Cole, Future & Metro Boomin, and Eminem? That’s iconic. Her competitors in this category have been in the game for quite some time, with their careers each spanning over a decade. The rap industry is heavily dominated by men, as only 3 women have ever won in the category out of 67 Grammy award ceremonies. Doechii now joins Lauryn Hill and Cardi B as one of the few women to win this category, solidifying her place in the industry with her album Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Doechiis win is history making, but her acceptance speech is really what led me to listen to her album. (Which led me to writing this). Her speech was so encouraging, and honestly gave me chills! Her message was very clear that black women do not have to conform to thrive. Being authentic and true to who you are will lead you to be the most successful version of yourself.

Honestly after watching this year’s Grammys, it seems that we could be shifting to a new era of music. A few years ago, The Weeknd basically publicly denounced The Grammys after getting snubbed in 2021. Calling out the music industry and The Grammys fairness and appreciation to artists. Well this year, they actually had the current CEO of the recording academy apologize to The Weeknd for a lack of transparency in the industry. The public apology was a big move, and gave the impression that we were headed to a space where the mass public values originality and authenticity in art rather than just commercial and mainstream success. We’re tired of seeing the same old same old!

This win is honestly not just about music, its a huge moment for young women. Witnessing this on TV right at the beginning of the Black History Month let me know this was going to be a good February! We love to see black excellence!