This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

If you’re reading this, we’re glad you’re here! Sometimes, we all appreciate having things explained in a simple way—no judgment, just good information. If you’re not familiar with Her Campus yet, don’t worry! We’re excited to tell you all about it

What Is Her Campus?

Her Campus UNT is a chapter of Her Campus and Her Campus Media, a leading media platform and online magazine in the U.S. with chapters at over 100 colleges nationwide. Her Campus is your go-to source for navigating the unique experiences of college life. It’s a community that uplifts, informs, and connects college women with career and networking opportunities, community service, and lifelong connections.

We mainly focus on careers in Marketing, PR, Social Media, Journalism, Entrepreneurship, and Events Coordination but aim to provide a wide range of resources for our members. Sounds pretty amazing, doesn’t it? But that’s not the point of this article—I’m here to tell you all about our fabulous event called Her Career coming up on March 5th, 2025.

What Is Her Career?

Her Career is our biggest annual public event focused on professional development and networking. It connects UNT students with female-led organizations, industry representatives, and companies to help them expand their networks and career opportunities.

In honor of Women’s History Month, we’ve invited many influential women who are experts in their fields to share their insights and offer guidance to UNT students. It’s going to be the best career fair you’ve ever attended—trust me!

What’s In It For Me?

If you don’t have a summer internship lined up or you’ve been taking it easy this semester, you should definitely be at this event—no questions asked! But even if you’re all set, it never hurts to gain more hands-on experience and one-on-one talks with professionals.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Resume, Cover Letters & LinkedIn: Essentials for building a strong resume, writing cover letters, and optimizing your LinkedIn profile.

Essentials for building a strong resume, writing cover letters, and optimizing your LinkedIn profile. Internship Tips: Expert advice on how to secure internships in college.

Expert advice on how to secure internships in college. Interview Prep & Professional Attire: Tips for acing interviews and dressing the part.

Tips for acing interviews and dressing the part. Financial Literacy: Key financial terms you should know before entering the workforce.

Key financial terms you should know before entering the workforce. Professional Headshots: A photographer will be on standby to take free professional headshots for attendees.

How to Prepare: