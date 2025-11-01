Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Brings Back the Fantasy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show is my ideal Super Bowl, and they did not disappoint. After last year’s letdown, the stakes were extremely high as they worked to bring alive the vision we had in mind for this year’s show. The show was new, fun, and exciting; a successful attempt at making us fall in love with the idea of Victoria’s Secret again.

On Oct. 15th, the new Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director for Victoria’s Secret, Adam Selman, debuted on the runway. Opening the show was the icon herself, Jasmine Tookes, who was nine months pregnant, rocking a golden look and matching angel wings. The audience and I were in awe! Immediately, we were transferred into a fantasy of glitz and glam. The event felt like a representation of a new era, leaving everyone glued to their seats and waiting for more.

The looks afterwards were champagne and gold galore. I felt like I was witnessing something ethereal, and the way that the lighting hit each piece made me think of goddesses. I couldn’t look away! It truly felt grander than life.

There were four musical acts for each of the categories. Each artist fit the theme and tones perfectly. Madison Beer kicked off the show, showcasing sparkles and a ton of feathers. This section of looks had a very dreamy and feathery look. The accessories really took the cake for me. Pearl detailings on the wings and the use of tassels was the chef’s kiss. Everything was so reflective, sparkling enough to put me in a trance.

I think with all of the backlash the angel wings received last year, they really worked to show out for every single look. And don’t even get me started on the headpieces! Every single one was gorgeous. And honestly, they were my favorite part. Everything was crystallized out! A model even wore a chain mail-inspired cover-up with the brand’s logo, and the Victoria Secret crystal belts were mouth-watering.

At the end of each performance, they would do a quick backstage shot, showing the models having fun. It was just another element that really immersed the audience in the environment. Then, they took us right back on stage for the next performance. K-pop girl group TWICE took the stage, and I immediately started dancing in my seat. Their looks during their performance had a fun, sporty, and energetic feel to them.

The next artist was Karol G, and she immediately captivated audiences with the color red. All the looks were daring and empowering. The music accurately fit the tone of each look, playing with light, drapey fabrics, and lace. Not only did the music set the tone, but each makeup and hair look was stunning. Jawara Wauchope was the lead hairstylist and Pat McGrath was the lead makeup artist, and they absolutely showed their skills.

Honestly, after this show, I wouldn’t be surprised if the side part comes back in style – and I would gladly welcome it with open arms. After all the looks, the show closed with Missy Elliot. She was such a great addition to the show, performing her iconic hits and interacting with the audience. She closed the show on a high.

The show was full of nostalgia, and felt like a tease for what’s to come next. The models enjoyed themselves, a feeling shared by everyone in the room and watching live. It was such a great time and left me excited for Victoria’s Secret’s new era!