Unsure of What Nails to Get? Let This Be Your Guide!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, getting your nails done is a big deal. Acrylic nails can stay on for a while, and it’s not something you can change whenever you want, so you need to get nails that work for you.

When I first started getting my nails done, I felt so much pressure to choose the perfect design, length, and style. But, after getting my nails done regularly for the past few years, I have grown confident in my nail style decisions for each appointment.

Before even thinking about the type of nail you want, you need to decide where you are going to get them done. In my experience, the best person to go is to an individual nail tech. Like many others, I went to the salon for a very long time. However, salons are very pricey and not worth the expense. There were countless times when I paid way too much at a salon for a design I barely even liked, especially because the nails themselves didn’t stay on for very long. When you go to a nail tech, you get what you want for a reasonable price.

Once you’ve found your tech, something to consider before looking at designs is what your life looks like on a daily basis. Do you work? Are you rough on your hands? How would nail length affect your skincare or makeup routine?

If you’re looking for a more functional design, short nail shapes such as square and almond might work best for you. These shapes are pretty common and are how I started out on my nail journey. If you are just now deciding to get your nails done regularly, you might want to consider these shapes in order to acclimate yourself to gradually getting longer nails in the future.

If you’re looking for something more unique, shapes such as stiletto, lipstick, and duck nails are the way to go. These shapes can be considered less functional, though it depends on the person. For me, I love a nice stiletto set.

About two years ago, I discovered the stiletto shape and never went back. I had always loved long nails, but hated the functionality of them. This shape works perfectly for me because I feel like it can be precise and doesn’t get in the way as much as other shapes I’ve tried.

I’ve learned to work with them, and now I use them for daily tasks like opening boxes at work and parting my hair in the morning. Though it might not look it, I’ve found the stiletto nail shape to be extremely functional.

Another reason stiletto nails are my go-to is that they make my stubby fingers look longer and skinnier, which looks more aesthetically pleasing to me. When deciding on a nail set, don’t just consider the shape of the nail, but also how it would look specifically on your hand.

If you don’t like how short and stubby your fingers look, you might consider getting longer nails. If you don’t want your fingers to look any longer than they already are, go with a shorter nail shape.

Once you have figured out your nail preferences, you can move on to choosing a design. This is both the most fun and difficult part of the nail decision process. If you struggle to find inspo, the best place to go is Pinterest. As someone constantly switching up their style, it’s hard for me to focus on just one aesthetic, so I tend to look for particular things I am currently interested in.

As you browse, consider whether you would like 3D art such as charms, rhinestones, or gel designs. Popular 3D nail art I’ve seen all over social media is flowers, animals, bugs, and buttons.

Recently, my For You Page has become completely packed with the jewelry nail set trend, where the nail artist creates a mini version of jewelry on the nail. I personally adore this trend, specifically because I love jewelry, but also because there is so much detail that goes into each piece.

I’ve seen so many cute necklace nails, but bangle nails are where it’s at. My absolute favorite bangle nail design I’ve seen has been watches, but there are so many more possibilities for bangle styled nails: gold, silver, jade, pearl.

If you aren’t a fan of a 3D look, then it’s best to stick with polished art designs. This can include aura gradients, animal prints, and patterns. Some popular patterns I’ve seen recently are polka dots, stripes, and swirls.

Animal print nails have been an obsession of mine for the longest. Almost every nail set I’ve gotten has included either leopard or zebra print. Another animal print I look forward to trying is the crocodile print.

When finalizing the design, it’s important that you decide whether you want each nail to look the same or if you like variation. This can include style as well as shapes. I really love the look of a nail set with different-styled patterns. Specifically, the early 2000s-inspired pattern nails. This idea is a really cute, girly example that almost transports me back in time to the patterns I wore as a kid.

The most important part of your nail journey is experimentation. Mix and match; don’t stick to the same thing all the time. Be open to trying new shapes, sizes, and designs; you never know what will be the best for you until you try it.

​​Finding the right nails isn’t about following trends or committing to one style forever; it’s about discovering what you like. The more you experiment, the more you’ll learn what truly fits your lifestyle and aesthetic. Your dream nails are out there; you just have to try them on.